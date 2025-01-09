Singing Valentines by Harbor Sounds - 2025

Your singing valentine includes two love songs by a LIVE barbershop quartet, a long-stemmed red rose, a personalized valentine card, and a digital photo of the event
Straight To The Heart
$60
Your singing valentine includes two love songs by a LIVE barbershop quartet, a long-stemmed red rose, a personalized valentine card, a digital photo of the event, AND we guarantee we'll deliver within 15 min of your requested time.
Socially Distant
$20
Your singing valentine includes a love song serenade and a personalized message delivered either over the phone OR through a link to a prerecorded video.
