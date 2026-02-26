International Children's Advisory Network, Inc.

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International Children's Advisory Network, Inc.

Single Accomodations for iCAN's 2026 Summit (Professionals/Industry Leaders)

Ballymore Eustace

Co. Kildare, W91 RDX6, Ireland

Sunday Night Single Accommodations
$150

Lodging will be private accommodations, meaning you will have the entire space to yourself. Each space includes up to four beds (2 top bunks and 2 bottom bunks), and you can choose to buy out the full space.  Bed linen and towels are provided but please bring your own toiletries. These are limited.

Monday Night Single Accommodations
$150

Lodging will be private accommodations, meaning you will have the entire space to yourself. Each space includes up to four beds (2 top bunks and 2 bottom bunks), and you can choose to buy out the full space.  Bed linen and towels are provided but please bring your own toiletries. These are limited.

Tuesday Night Single Accommodations
$150

Lodging will be private accommodations, meaning you will have the entire space to yourself. Each space includes up to four beds (2 top bunks and 2 bottom bunks), and you can choose to buy out the full space.  Bed linen and towels are provided but please bring your own toiletries.These are limited.

Wednesday Night Single Accommodations
$150

Lodging will be private accommodations, meaning you will have the entire space to yourself. Each space includes up to four beds (2 top bunks and 2 bottom bunks), and you can choose to buy out the full space.  Bed linen and towels are provided but please bring your own toiletries. These are limited.

Thursday Night Single Accommodations
$150

Lodging will be private accommodations, meaning you will have the entire space to yourself. Each space includes up to four beds (2 top bunks and 2 bottom bunks), and you can choose to buy out the full space.  Bed linen and towels are provided but please bring your own toiletries.These are limited.

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