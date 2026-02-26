Single Accomodations for iCAN's 2026 Summit (Professionals/Industry Leaders)

Hosted by
Co. Kildare, W91 RDX6, Ireland
Lodging will be private accommodations, meaning you will have the entire space to yourself. Each space includes up to four beds (2 top bunks and 2 bottom bunks), and you can choose to buy out the full space. Bed linen and towels are provided but please bring your own toiletries. These are limited.
Lodging will be private accommodations, meaning you will have the entire space to yourself. Each space includes up to four beds (2 top bunks and 2 bottom bunks), and you can choose to buy out the full space. Bed linen and towels are provided but please bring your own toiletries. These are limited.
Lodging will be private accommodations, meaning you will have the entire space to yourself. Each space includes up to four beds (2 top bunks and 2 bottom bunks), and you can choose to buy out the full space. Bed linen and towels are provided but please bring your own toiletries.These are limited.
Lodging will be private accommodations, meaning you will have the entire space to yourself. Each space includes up to four beds (2 top bunks and 2 bottom bunks), and you can choose to buy out the full space. Bed linen and towels are provided but please bring your own toiletries. These are limited.
Lodging will be private accommodations, meaning you will have the entire space to yourself. Each space includes up to four beds (2 top bunks and 2 bottom bunks), and you can choose to buy out the full space. Bed linen and towels are provided but please bring your own toiletries.These are limited.
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