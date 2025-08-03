Single/Team of 4/Sponsors

Second2None Cancer Foundation

Second2None Cancer Foundation

330 Niblick Dr

Summerfield, NC 27358, USA

Team of 4
$500

Registration fee team of 4 is $500 and single $125

Location: 330 Niblick Dr, Summerfield, NC 27358

A host of games and prizes including Mulligan. Hole in one Golf cart giveaway and $1k prize. All proceeds create Kim’s Cancer Care Kits to give to patients in active treatment. 

Lunch provided

Lunch Sponsor
$400

LUNCH SPONSOR $400.00

RECOGNITION AT LUNCH

CART GPS AT ONE OF THE 18 HOLES RECOGNITION ON WEBSITE

Tent Sponsor
$200

BRING AND SET UP YOUR TENT TO ADVERTISE BUSINESS DURING THE EVENT

RECOGNITION ON WEBSITE

Hole Sponsor
$125

CART GPS AT ONE OF THE HOLES RECOGNITION ON WEBSITE

Gold Sponsor
$2,500
  • ﻿﻿Golf for eight(8) in the tournament
  • ﻿﻿Display table at registration area and reception
  • ﻿﻿Company banner displayed at tournament
  • ﻿﻿Logo recognition on event signage
  • ﻿﻿Logo recognition on website
  • ﻿﻿Hole sponsorship with golfcart GPS
    advertising
Silver Sponsor
$1,500
  • ﻿﻿Golf for four (4) in the tournament
  • ﻿﻿Display table at registration area and reception
  • ﻿﻿Logo recognition on event signage
  • ﻿﻿Logo recognition on website
  • ﻿﻿Logo in the tournament program
  • ﻿﻿Hole sponsorship with golfcart
    GPS advertising
Bronze Sponsor
$1,000
  • ﻿﻿Display table at registration area and reception
  • ﻿﻿Logo recognition on event signage
  • ﻿﻿Logo recognition on website
  • ﻿﻿Logo in the tournament program
Single ticket
$125

1 Single golf ticket

