Single/Team of 4/Sponsors

Hosted by
About this event
Summerfield, NC 27358, USA
Registration fee team of 4 is $500 and single $125
Location: 330 Niblick Dr, Summerfield, NC 27358
A host of games and prizes including Mulligan. Hole in one Golf cart giveaway and $1k prize. All proceeds create Kim’s Cancer Care Kits to give to patients in active treatment.
Lunch provided
LUNCH SPONSOR $400.00
RECOGNITION AT LUNCH
CART GPS AT ONE OF THE 18 HOLES RECOGNITION ON WEBSITE
BRING AND SET UP YOUR TENT TO ADVERTISE BUSINESS DURING THE EVENT
RECOGNITION ON WEBSITE
CART GPS AT ONE OF THE HOLES RECOGNITION ON WEBSITE
1 Single golf ticket
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!