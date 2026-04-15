Single Mothers Moving Towards Autonomy T-Shirt Campaign

If you are mission‑driven, know that “Every shirt sold directly funds our mission.”





Single Mothers Moving Towards Self-Sufficiency is a nonprofit organization serving Tarrant County with a focused commitment to empowerment and long-term stability. We are dedicated to addressing real-life challenges through practical solutions that help individuals build independence, confidence, and self‑sufficiency.

Our work centers on supporting single mothers as they move toward economic stability and personal autonomy. By providing access to resources, guidance, and supportive services, we strive to create pathways that lead to lasting positive change for families and the community.

We believe sustainable progress is achieved through compassion, accountability, and measurable outcomes. Every contribution—no matter the size—helps advance our mission and qualifies as a tax‑deductible charitable donation.



