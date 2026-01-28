Single Parent Achievers's Silent Auction

Hosted by
Bid on a 4-day virtual Canva class designed for beginners and small business owners who want to create eye-catching graphics with confidence—no design experience required!
During this interactive course, participant will learn how to:
Perfect for entrepreneurs, nonprofits, ministries, creatives, and anyone wanting to level up their digital design skills. Participants will leave with practical tools and ready-to-use designs.
📅 Format: Virtual (4 days)
🛠 Skill Level: Beginner–Intermediate
📌 Requirements: Free or Pro Canva account Retail Value: $150–$250
Unwind and restore with this thoughtfully curated self-care basket featuring an extra-large, hand-crocheted comfort blanket by Anna B., a beautifully scented candle by Jessica M., and the Healing Her workbook by Teanna C.
Perfect for rest and reflection, this basket offers warmth, calm, and intentional healing—an ideal gift or personal retreat moment.
Designed for individuals and emerging businesses, this one-hour strategy session provides expert guidance in organizational development and life strategy. Move forward by eliminating stress with structure and gaining the clarity needed to grow with confidence.
To redeem: rm@[email protected]
Enjoy an unforgettable live theatre experience with two tickets to a performance at Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company. Known for bold, thought provoking productions and innovative storytelling, this award winning company delivers powerful performances in an intimate setting. Perfect for a memorable night out filled with creativity and culture. You have 1 Year to use the tickets. https://www.woollymammoth.net
This Mary Kay Beauty Basket is a curated collection of premium skincare and beauty essentials designed to refresh, hydrate, and enhance your natural glow. Featuring high quality Mary Kay favorites, this basket offers the perfect self care experience for everyday confidence or a relaxing night in. Ideal for treating yourself or gifting someone special.
One custom updated blazer by Kim and Angel's Custom Closet
