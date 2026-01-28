Single Parent Achievers's Silent Auction

Bid on a 4-day virtual Canva class designed for beginners and small business owners who want to create eye-catching graphics with confidence—no design experience required!

During this interactive course, participant will learn how to:

Navigate Canva like a pro

Create social media graphics, flyers, and basic marketing materials

Customize templates to match their brand

Use fonts, colors, and images effectively

Save, download, and share designs with ease

Perfect for entrepreneurs, nonprofits, ministries, creatives, and anyone wanting to level up their digital design skills. Participants will leave with practical tools and ready-to-use designs.

📅 Format: Virtual (4 days)

🛠 Skill Level: Beginner–Intermediate

📌 Requirements: Free or Pro Canva account Retail Value: $150–$250