Single Parent Achievers's Silent Auction

Canva 4-Day Class item
Canva 4-Day Class
$75

Starting bid

Bid on a 4-day virtual Canva class designed for beginners and small business owners who want to create eye-catching graphics with confidence—no design experience required!

During this interactive course, participant will learn how to:

  • Navigate Canva like a pro
  • Create social media graphics, flyers, and basic marketing materials
  • Customize templates to match their brand
  • Use fonts, colors, and images effectively
  • Save, download, and share designs with ease

Perfect for entrepreneurs, nonprofits, ministries, creatives, and anyone wanting to level up their digital design skills. Participants will leave with practical tools and ready-to-use designs.

📅 Format: Virtual (4 days)
🛠 Skill Level: Beginner–Intermediate
📌 Requirements: Free or Pro Canva account Retail Value: $150–$250

Unwind & Restore Basket
Unwind & Restore Basket item
Unwind & Restore Basket
$45

Starting bid

Unwind and restore with this thoughtfully curated self-care basket featuring an extra-large, hand-crocheted comfort blanket by Anna B., a beautifully scented candle by Jessica M., and the Healing Her workbook by Teanna C.

Perfect for rest and reflection, this basket offers warmth, calm, and intentional healing—an ideal gift or personal retreat moment.

One-Hour Consulting Session with Inspiring Change Enterprise item
One-Hour Consulting Session with Inspiring Change Enterprise
$75

Starting bid

Designed for individuals and emerging businesses, this one-hour strategy session provides expert guidance in organizational development and life strategy. Move forward by eliminating stress with structure and gaining the clarity needed to grow with confidence.


To redeem: rm@[email protected]

Two Tickets to Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company item
Two Tickets to Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy an unforgettable live theatre experience with two tickets to a performance at Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company. Known for bold, thought provoking productions and innovative storytelling, this award winning company delivers powerful performances in an intimate setting. Perfect for a memorable night out filled with creativity and culture. You have 1 Year to use the tickets. https://www.woollymammoth.net

Mary Kay Beauty Basket item
Mary Kay Beauty Basket
$75

Starting bid

This Mary Kay Beauty Basket is a curated collection of premium skincare and beauty essentials designed to refresh, hydrate, and enhance your natural glow. Featuring high quality Mary Kay favorites, this basket offers the perfect self care experience for everyday confidence or a relaxing night in. Ideal for treating yourself or gifting someone special.

Custom Made Bling Blazer
Custom Made Bling Blazer item
Custom Made Bling Blazer
$95

Starting bid

One custom updated blazer by Kim and Angel's Custom Closet

