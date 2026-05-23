Single Star of the West: The Republic of Texas, 1836-1845 Book Sale

Single Star of the West: The Republic of Texas, 1836–1845

A comprehensive anthology on Texas’s brief but pivotal years as an independent republic, edited by Kenneth W. Howell and Charles Swanlund.

Published by the University of North Texas Press in 2017, Single Star of the West is a scholarly collection of essays that examines the Republic of Texas from its founding after the Texas Revolution through its annexation to the United States in 1845. The book’s title reflects Texas’s status as an “accidental republic” — a self-governing nation for nearly a decade before joining the Union.