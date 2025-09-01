2025 華語獨立影像展 Screening of Sinophone Independent Films

9/27 1:00 - 3:00 pm GWU Funger Hall - FNGR 220，2201 G St NW，Washington DC 20052





(1) An Asian Ghost Story 九龍東往事

Ever wonder what ghosts lurk in wigs? Bo Wang’s An Asian Ghost Story dives into Hong Kong’s wig trade, haunted by a 1965 U.S. “Communist Hair Ban.” Can hair hold spirits? How did it shape Asia’s economy? This spooky, witty doc asks it all!





Diretor: Bo Wang 王博

Length: 37 min





(2) Hwarenheit 911

The Bright Volcanoes

On the Passage of A Few Persons

Through A Rather Brief Unity of time





These three short films confront Wuhan pandemic’s reality, using the era’s “cinematic eye” to connect diverse times, spaces, and experiences, revealing the profound societal impact and interconnectedness of the crisis.





Director: Cong Feng 丛峰

Length: 20 min / 14 min / 15 min