2025 華語獨立影像展 Screening of Sinophone Independent Films

All-Access Pass
$59
groupTicketCaption

以59美元搶購「全通卡」，支持華語獨立影像，暢享10次多樣化的紀錄片播映。自由無拘，盡情狂歡！解鎖VIP體驗：

1. 獲JF Books一週年限量手提袋（到店领取）；

2. 開幕閉幕儀式與導演合影；

3. 預留前三排黃金座。

即刻入手，走進廢墟，拾起殞磚碎瓦，窺見獨立電影的靈魂與世界！

Snag your All-Access Pass for $59 as a support and dive into all 10 screenings—total freedom, zero stress! Unlock VIP vibes, binge the fest like a pro, score an exclusive JF Books 1st Anniversary limited-edition tote(pick up at JF), snap photos with the directors at the opening and closing ceremonies, and have reserved first three-row seats —get yours now！

9/20 In the Same Breath 同呼吸 + Opening Ceremony (Full fare)
$15

9/20 Sat. 1:00–4:00 pm

Venue & Time: GWU Campus-1957 E St 113 NW, Washington DC 20052


Opening Ceremony + Director Q&A On-site


In the Same Breath unveils the chaotic dawn of COVID-19 in Wuhan. With raw footage and fearless inquiry, it exposes propaganda and human cost across China and the US. A shattering, must-see journey into truth.


Director: Nanfu Wang 王男栿

Length: 95 min

9/21 Republic 共和國 (Full Fare)
$15

9/21 Sun. 1:00–3:00 pm

GU ICC Auditorium, 1501 Tondorf Rd, Washington, DC 20057


Republic probes Beijing’s hidden corners, exposing raw truths of power and resilience. Through bold voices and stark imagery, it unveils the untold struggles of ordinary lives, offering a gripping lens on society’s undercurrents. A must-see at the 2025 Screening!


Director: Jiang Jin 晉江

Length: 107 min

9/21 Behemoth 悲兮魔獸 (Full Fare)
$15

9/21 Sun. 3:30–5:30 pm

GU ICC Auditorium, 1501 Tondorf Rd, Washington, DC 20057


Behemoth unveils Inner Mongolia’s coal-mining inferno. Dante-inspired, it blends haunting visuals with miners’ struggles amid ravaged lands. A poetic cry against greed, this documentary stuns.


Director: Liang Zhao 趙亮

Length: 90 min


9/22 All Static & Noise 雜音與噪音 (Full Fare)
$15

9/22 Mon. 7:00–9:30 pm

Guest of Honor(Jewher Ilham) Q&A On-Site

GWU Campus-1957 E St 113 NW, Washington DC 20052


What drives a Uyghur father and daughter to defy China’s censorship in Xinjiang? How do they preserve their bond amid cultural erasure? All Static & Noise unveils their fight for truth with haunting visuals and raw testimonies, stirring curiosity about resilience in a silenced land.


Director: David Novack

Length: 103 min

9/23 Plastic China 塑料王國 (Full Fare)
$15

9/23 Tue. 6:30–9:00 pm

GWU Campus-1957 E St 113 NW, Washington DC 20052


Plastic China unveils the gritty lives of families recycling global plastic waste in rural China. Wang Jiuliang’s poignant documentary follows 11-year-old Yi-Jie, torn between dreams of school and toiling amid toxic heaps, exposing consumerism’s hidden toll. A stark, moving must-see.

Director: Jiuliang Wang 王久良

Length: 82 min

9/24 We Were Smart 殺馬特 我愛你(Full Fare)
$15

9/24 6:30 - 9:00 pm

GWU Funger Hall - FNGR 223, 2201 G St NW, Washington DC 20052


We Were Smart dives into China’s Shamate subculture, where young migrant workers with vibrant hairstyles and bold fashion defy factory life’s grind. Li Yifan’s documentary, through raw interviews and worker-filmed footage, reveals their quest for identity and freedom amid urban alienation. A poignant, colorful rebellion.

Director: Yifan Li 李一凡

Length: 125 min

9/26 A Marble Travelogue 石史詩 (Full Fare)
$15

9/26 Fri. 6:30–8:00 pm

GWU Campus- 1957 E St 113 NW, Washington DC 20052


A Marble Travelogue traces a stone’s odyssey from Yunnan’s rugged quarries to distant shores. With quirky flair and vivid tales, it unveils laborers’ dreams etched in rock, exposing the grit and hope behind global trade’s unseen pulse.


Director: Sean Ali Wang 王申

Length: 97 min

9/27 Short Docs Collection (Full Fare)
$15

9/27 1:00 - 3:00 pm GWU Funger Hall - FNGR 220，2201 G St NW，Washington DC 20052


(1) An Asian Ghost Story 九龍東往事

Ever wonder what ghosts lurk in wigs? Bo Wang’s An Asian Ghost Story dives into Hong Kong’s wig trade, haunted by a 1965 U.S. “Communist Hair Ban.” Can hair hold spirits? How did it shape Asia’s economy? This spooky, witty doc asks it all!


Diretor: Bo Wang 王博

Length: 37 min


(2) Hwarenheit 911

The Bright Volcanoes

On the Passage of A Few Persons

Through A Rather Brief Unity of time


These three short films confront Wuhan pandemic’s reality, using the era’s “cinematic eye” to connect diverse times, spaces, and experiences, revealing the profound societal impact and interconnectedness of the crisis.


Director: Cong Feng 丛峰

Length: 20 min / 14 min / 15 min

9/28 Money and Honey 麵包情人 (Full Fare)
$15

9/28 Sun. 1:00-2:45 pm

GU ICC Auditorium, 1501 Tondorf Rd, Washington, DC 20057


Money and Honey A powerful portrait of Filipina women in Taiwan, torn between earning money for their families and longing for love at home.


Director: LEE Ching-hui 李靖惠

Length: 95 min


9/28 Made in Ethiopia 埃塞俄比亞製造 + Closing Ceremony (Full Fare)
$15

9/28 Sun. 3:15–5:30 pm

Director Q&A On-Site + Closing Ceremony


GU ICC Auditorium, 1501 Tondorf Rd, Washington, DC 20057


Made in Ethiopia plunges into Ethiopia’s Chinese-built factories, where workers’ dreams collide with gritty realities. Its vibrant visuals and raw, heartfelt stories weave a mesmerizing tapestry, uniquely capturing the pulse of global industry’s African frontier with unfiltered emotion.


Directors: Xinyan Yu & Max Duncan

Length:91 min


