Hosted by

Sioux Empire Pride Sports Association LLC

About this raffle

50:50 Raffle -Drag the Fields

$1 for 1 50:50 Raffle Ticket
$1

$1 for a single 50:50 Raffle Ticket
Must be present to win
Winning ticket wins 50% of the pot

$5 for Elbow to Palm, 50:50 Raffle Tickets
$5

$5 for Elbow to Palm of 50:50 Raffle Ticket
Must be present to win
Winning ticket wins 50% of the pot

$10 for Arm Legnth , 50:50 Raffle Tickets
$10

$10 for Arm Legnth of 50:50 Raffle Ticket
Must be present to win
Winning ticket wins 50% of the pot

$20 for Palm to Palm , 50:50 Raffle Tickets
$20

$20 for Palm to Plam 50:50 Raffle Ticket
Must be present to win
Winning ticket wins 50% of the pot

Add a donation for Sioux Empire Pride Sports Association LLC

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!