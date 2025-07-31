50:50 Raffle -Drag the Fields

Hosted by
About this raffle
$1 for a single 50:50 Raffle Ticket
Must be present to win
Winning ticket wins 50% of the pot
$5 for Elbow to Palm of 50:50 Raffle Ticket
Must be present to win
Winning ticket wins 50% of the pot
$10 for Arm Legnth of 50:50 Raffle Ticket
Must be present to win
Winning ticket wins 50% of the pot
$20 for Palm to Plam 50:50 Raffle Ticket
Must be present to win
Winning ticket wins 50% of the pot
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!