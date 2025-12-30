Sioux Empire TNR Coalition

Sioux Empire TNR Coalition

About this event

Sioux Empire TNR Coalition - Alter Assistance Program 2026

4100 W 12th St

Sioux Falls, SD 57104

One Neuter
$75

4 left!

Covers neuter only.

One Neuter plus rabies and microchip
$100

4 left!

Covers neuter plus rabies vaccination and microchip

One Spay
$100

4 left!

Covers spay only.

One Spay plus rabies and microchip
$125

4 left!

Unknown Sex
$100

4 left!

Choose this option if you do not know the sex of the cat(s.)

Unknown Sex plus rabies and microchip
$125

4 left!

Choose this option if you do not know the sex of the cat(s.) Covers spay/neuter and rabies vaccine and microchip.

Add a donation for Sioux Empire TNR Coalition

$

We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!