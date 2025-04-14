Sioux Empire Pride Sports Association LLC
Sioux Falls Slider North Star Classic Send Off Party
214 W 10th St
Sioux Falls, SD 57104, USA
Sliders Beer Bust
$10
$10 Beer Bust, net proceeds to help cover expense involved in attending North Star Classic Softball Tournament in MSP
$10 Beer Bust, net proceeds to help cover expense involved in attending North Star Classic Softball Tournament in MSP
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
$1 50:50 Raffle 1 Ticket
$1
$1 for 1 ticket Raffle at 9 PM
$1 for 1 ticket Raffle at 9 PM
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
$5 50:50 Elbow to Palm
$5
$5 for tickets from Elbow to Palm Drawing at 9 PM
$5 for tickets from Elbow to Palm Drawing at 9 PM
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
$10 50:50 Arm Length
$10
$10 for tickets for Arm Length Drawing at 9 PM
$10 for tickets for Arm Length Drawing at 9 PM
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
$20 50:50 Spread Eagle
$20
$20 for tickets from Palm to Palm Drawing at 9 PM
$20 for tickets from Palm to Palm Drawing at 9 PM
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout