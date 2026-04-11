Sioux Purr Cats Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
You’ll receive a two‑hour Zoom consultation with a certified behavior professional to discuss any concerns you have with your cats or dogs, from litter box issues and reactivity to multi‑pet introductions, anxiety, enrichment, and more.
Your session includes a customized behavior plan tailored to your pets, your home, and your goals.
This is an incredible opportunity to receive expert guidance, compassionate coaching, and ongoing support designed to help your pets thrive and bring more harmony to your home.
Starting bid
A stunning, freehand wood‑burned artwork created by Flintworks Pyrography. This one‑of‑a‑kind piece is drawn entirely by hand and designed into natural wood, showcasing incredible detail and craftsmanship. A unique and beautiful handcrafted piece.
Starting bid
Enjoy a set of three bottles of wine paired with a charming cat‑themed wine bottle holder. A fun and stylish display piece that brings personality to any kitchen or bar and a perfect gift for wine lovers and cat fans alike. Includes a $50.00 Gift Card to Sioux Falls Food Coop.
Starting bid
Enjoy a set of three bottles of wine paired with a charming cat‑themed wine bottle holder. A fun and stylish display piece that brings personality to any kitchen or bar and a perfect gift for wine lovers and cat fans alike. Includes a $50.00 Gift Card to Sioux Falls Food Coop.
Starting bid
Enjoy a set of three bottles of wine paired with a charming cat‑themed wine bottle holder. A fun and stylish display piece that brings personality to any kitchen or bar and a perfect gift for wine lovers and cat fans alike.
Starting bid
Vibrant and versatile, this pair of square-cut pierced earrings add a bold pop of red to any look. Crafter with radiant crystals, rhodium plating, and zirconia, the stone’s warm hue is traditionally associated with bringing wealth, romance, and vitality to its wearer.
Donated By: Gunderson’s
Starting bid
A stylish cat carrier backpack filled with everything your feline friend needs for comfort and fun. Includes a soft throw blanket, washable pee pad, a variety of toys, and Churu treats. The perfect bundle for travel, vet visits, or everyday adventures
Starting bid
Give your cat the ultimate hangout with this multi‑level cat tree. Features cozy perches, scratching posts, and lounging spots designed for climbing, playing, and napping. A sturdy, stylish addition your feline will love.
Starting bid
A stunning set of six Monet‑inspired prints featuring a charming black cat wandering through dreamy, impressionist landscapes. Soft colors, painterly textures, and a touch of whimsy make this collection perfect for art lovers, cat lovers, or anyone who wants a unique, gallery‑worthy display.
Bid on just one or pick your favorite combination of prints.
Starting bid
A stunning set of six Monet‑inspired prints featuring a charming black cat wandering through dreamy, impressionist landscapes. Soft colors, painterly textures, and a touch of whimsy make this collection perfect for art lovers, cat lovers, or anyone who wants a unique, gallery‑worthy display.
Bid on just one or pick your favorite combination of prints.
Starting bid
A stunning set of six Monet‑inspired prints featuring a charming black cat wandering through dreamy, impressionist landscapes. Soft colors, painterly textures, and a touch of whimsy make this collection perfect for art lovers, cat lovers, or anyone who wants a unique, gallery‑worthy display.
Bid on just one or pick your favorite combination of prints.
Starting bid
A stunning set of six Monet‑inspired prints featuring a charming black cat wandering through dreamy, impressionist landscapes. Soft colors, painterly textures, and a touch of whimsy make this collection perfect for art lovers, cat lovers, or anyone who wants a unique, gallery‑worthy display.
Bid on just one or pick your favorite combination of prints.
Starting bid
A stunning set of six Monet‑inspired prints featuring a charming black cat wandering through dreamy, impressionist landscapes. Soft colors, painterly textures, and a touch of whimsy make this collection perfect for art lovers, cat lovers, or anyone who wants a unique, gallery‑worthy display.
Bid on just one or pick your favorite combination of prints.
Starting bid
A stunning set of six Monet‑inspired prints featuring a charming black cat wandering through dreamy, impressionist landscapes. Soft colors, painterly textures, and a touch of whimsy make this collection perfect for art lovers, cat lovers, or anyone who wants a unique, gallery‑worthy display.
Bid on just one or pick your favorite combination of prints.
Starting bid
Enjoy a personalized in‑home pet photo session with Kelcey Schroder Photography. This session captures your pet in their happiest, most comfortable environment, resulting in beautiful, heartfelt images you’ll treasure. Perfect for cats, dogs, or any beloved companion.
Donated by Kelcey Schroder Photography
Starting bid
A stylish cat carrier backpack packed with travel essentials for your feline friend. Includes a soft blanket, collapsible bowl, variety of toys, Churu treats, and a washable pee pad, everything you need for comfy outings, vet visits, or everyday adventures.
Starting bid
his unique hexagonal cat enclosure offers a safe, spacious place for your feline to roam, climb, and explore — indoors or outdoors. Perfect for living rooms, patios, or yards, it provides a generous 65 × 50 × 26 inches of adventure space. Crafted from durable fir wood and galvanized wire mesh, it’s built to last while giving your cat the freedom to enjoy every corner of their very own play zone.
Check out the Sioux Empire TNR booth to see what the enclosure looks like.
Starting bid
This unique hexagonal cat enclosure offers a safe, spacious place for your feline to roam, climb, and explore — indoors or outdoors. Perfect for living rooms, patios, or yards, it provides a generous 65 × 50 × 26 inches of adventure space. Crafted from durable fir wood and galvanized wire mesh, it’s built to last while giving your cat the freedom to enjoy every corner of their very own play zone with a Tunnel!
Check out the Sioux Empire TNR booth to see what the enclosure looks like.
Starting bid
This versatile 4‑story cat tower offers multiple levels for climbing, lounging, and play — perfect for homes with more than one cat. Each level features three entrance holes for easy movement, plus a 2‑in‑1 design that lets you remove the sidewalls for cleaning or reconfigure the elevated cave into a multi‑level tower.
The exterior includes a natural sisal scratching board to protect your furniture, while the interior features a cooling bamboo mat for warm days. A removable plush perch adds warmth and comfort, and the washable cushion makes care easy.
Starting bid
This versatile 4‑story cat tower offers multiple levels for climbing, lounging, and play — perfect for homes with more than one cat. Each level features three entrance holes for easy movement, plus a 2‑in‑1 design that lets you remove the sidewalls for cleaning or reconfigure the elevated cave into a multi‑level tower.
The exterior includes a natural sisal scratching board to protect your furniture, while the interior features a cooling bamboo mat for warm days. A removable plush perch adds warmth and comfort, and the washable cushion makes care easy.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!