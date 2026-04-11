Sioux Purr Cats Silent Auction

You’ll receive a two‑hour Zoom consultation with a certified behavior professional to discuss any concerns you have with your cats or dogs, from litter box issues and reactivity to multi‑pet introductions, anxiety, enrichment, and more.





Your session includes a customized behavior plan tailored to your pets, your home, and your goals.





This is an incredible opportunity to receive expert guidance, compassionate coaching, and ongoing support designed to help your pets thrive and bring more harmony to your home.