Siouxland Summer BBQ Benefit

Please note: We use Zeffy, a free platform for nonprofits that ensures 100% of raised funds go towards our mission. Zeffy is funded solely by contributions from donors like you. You can select a different contribution amount by clicking "Other" in the dropdown. Thank you for supporting free fundraising for all nonprofits!

Your Ticket Includes

🍖 BBQ dinner (BBQ Ribs) with homemade sides (potato salad, cowboy beans, coleslaw, dinner roll)

🎵 Live music provided by members of the Mt. Zion Choir – Sioux City

🤝 Fellowship with neighbors and friends from across the Siouxland community

❤️ The opportunity to support two organizations committed to serving others