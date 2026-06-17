Siouxland Summer BBQ Benefit

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About this event
$
🍖 BBQ dinner (BBQ Ribs) with homemade sides (potato salad, cowboy beans, coleslaw, dinner roll)
🎵 Live music provided by members of the Mt. Zion Choir – Sioux City
🤝 Fellowship with neighbors and friends from across the Siouxland community
❤️ The opportunity to support two organizations committed to serving others
🍖 BBQ dinner (BBQ Chicken) with homemade sides (potato salad, cowboy beans, coleslaw, dinner roll)
🎵 Live music provided by members of the Mt. Zion Choir – Sioux City
🤝 Fellowship with neighbors and friends from across the Siouxland community
❤️ The opportunity to support two organizations committed to serving others
🍖 Child's Portion BBQ dinner (BBQ Ribs) with child's portion homemade sides (potato salad, cowboy beans, coleslaw, dinner roll)
🎵 Live music provided by members of the Mt. Zion Choir – Sioux City
🤝 Fellowship with neighbors and friends from across the Siouxland community
❤️ The opportunity to support two organizations committed to serving others
🍖 Child's Portion BBQ dinner (BBQ Chicken) with child's portion homemade sides (potato salad, cowboy beans, coleslaw, dinner roll)
🎵 Live music provided by members of the Mt. Zion Choir – Sioux City
🤝 Fellowship with neighbors and friends from across the Siouxland community
❤️ The opportunity to support two organizations committed to serving others
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