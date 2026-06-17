Mt Zion Baptist Church Of Sioux City Iowa
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A red and white checkered background frames a flyer for a Siouxland Summer BBQ Benefit, featuring grilled food in the foreground and event details in the background.
Mt Zion Baptist Church Of Sioux City Iowa

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Mt Zion Baptist Church Of Sioux City Iowa

About this event

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Siouxland Summer BBQ Benefit

313 Cook St

Sioux City, IA 51103, USA

Add a donation for Mt Zion Baptist Church Of Sioux City Iowa

$

Advance Tickets: Ribs
$12

Please note: We use Zeffy, a free platform for nonprofits that ensures 100% of raised funds go towards our mission. Zeffy is funded solely by contributions from donors like you. You can select a different contribution amount by clicking "Other" in the dropdown. Thank you for supporting free fundraising for all nonprofits!

Your Ticket Includes

🍖 BBQ dinner (BBQ Ribs) with homemade sides (potato salad, cowboy beans, coleslaw, dinner roll)
🎵 Live music provided by members of the Mt. Zion Choir – Sioux City
🤝 Fellowship with neighbors and friends from across the Siouxland community
❤️ The opportunity to support two organizations committed to serving others

Advance Tickets: Chicken
$12

Please note: We use Zeffy, a free platform for nonprofits that ensures 100% of raised funds go towards our mission. Zeffy is funded solely by contributions from donors like you. You can select a different contribution amount by clicking "Other" in the dropdown. Thank you for supporting free fundraising for all nonprofits!

Your Ticket Includes

🍖 BBQ dinner (BBQ Chicken) with homemade sides (potato salad, cowboy beans, coleslaw, dinner roll)
🎵 Live music provided by members of the Mt. Zion Choir – Sioux City
🤝 Fellowship with neighbors and friends from across the Siouxland community
❤️ The opportunity to support two organizations committed to serving others

Advance Kids Meal: BBQ Ribs
$10

Please note: We use Zeffy, a free platform for nonprofits that ensures 100% of raised funds go towards our mission. Zeffy is funded solely by contributions from donors like you. You can select a different contribution amount by clicking "Other" in the dropdown. Thank you for supporting free fundraising for all nonprofits!

Your Ticket Includes

🍖 Child's Portion BBQ dinner (BBQ Ribs) with child's portion homemade sides (potato salad, cowboy beans, coleslaw, dinner roll)
🎵 Live music provided by members of the Mt. Zion Choir – Sioux City
🤝 Fellowship with neighbors and friends from across the Siouxland community
❤️ The opportunity to support two organizations committed to serving others

Advance Kids Meal: BBQ Chicken
$10

Please note: We use Zeffy, a free platform for nonprofits that ensures 100% of raised funds go towards our mission. Zeffy is funded solely by contributions from donors like you. You can select a different contribution amount by clicking "Other" in the dropdown. Thank you for supporting free fundraising for all nonprofits!

Your Ticket Includes

🍖 Child's Portion BBQ dinner (BBQ Chicken) with child's portion homemade sides (potato salad, cowboy beans, coleslaw, dinner roll)
🎵 Live music provided by members of the Mt. Zion Choir – Sioux City
🤝 Fellowship with neighbors and friends from across the Siouxland community
❤️ The opportunity to support two organizations committed to serving others

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!