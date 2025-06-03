Sips & Cigars - A Night to Unwind!

119 Division Ave NE

Washington, DC 20019, USA

General Admission
$10
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Premium Beverage
$5
Purchase of a premium beverage beyond the soda and water included in the ticket purchase.
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing