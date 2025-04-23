SIP & CLAY Pottery Class

✨ A 3-hour guided pottery class (no experience needed!)
🍷 Bottomless wine to keep the creativity flowing
🍽 Light bites to snack on while you spin, mold, and vibe
🎨 All clay + pottery materials provided
🛍 You'll take home your own handmade (and probably lopsided 😅) creation
📸 Cute photo ops, great music, and unforgettable girls night energy
✨ A 3-hour guided pottery class (no experience needed!)
🍷 Bottomless wine to keep the creativity flowing
🍽 Light bites to snack on while you spin, mold, and vibe
🎨 All clay + pottery materials provided
🛍 You'll take home your own handmade (and probably lopsided 😅) creation
📸 Cute photo ops, great music, and unforgettable girls night energy