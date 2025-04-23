SIP & CLAY Pottery Class

CLAYWORKS MX C. 60 41

Zona Paseo Montejo, Centro, 97000 Mérida, Yuc.

Clay Bae - DEPOSIT
$20
✨ A 3-hour guided pottery class (no experience needed!) 🍷 Bottomless wine to keep the creativity flowing 🍽 Light bites to snack on while you spin, mold, and vibe 🎨 All clay + pottery materials provided 🛍 You'll take home your own handmade (and probably lopsided 😅) creation 📸 Cute photo ops, great music, and unforgettable girls night energy

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing