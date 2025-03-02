Sip & Paint for Public Housing

Recognition as the Presenting Sponsor on all event materials
Logo and name featured prominently on event signage, flyers, and social media
Special acknowledgment during the event
Opportunity to speak for 2 minutes about your commitment to public housing preservation
6 complimentary event tickets
The Brushstroke Sponsor
$1,500
Logo and name on event signage and social media promotions
Verbal recognition during the event
4 complimentary event tickets
Opportunity to include promotional materials in event gift bags
The Canvas Sponsor
$1,000
Name/logo featured on social media and event program
Verbal acknowledgment at the event
3 complimentary event tickets
The Color Palette Sponsor
$500
Name recognition on event program and social media
2 complimentary event tickets
The Sketch Sponsor
$250
Name listed on event program and social media
1 complimentary event ticket
