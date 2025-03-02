eventClosed

Sip & Paint for Public Housing

$

General admission
$75
Paint and Sip entrance
The Masterpiece Sponsor
$2,500
Recognition as the Presenting Sponsor on all event materials Logo and name featured prominently on event signage, flyers, and social media Special acknowledgment during the event Opportunity to speak for 2 minutes about your commitment to public housing preservation 6 complimentary event tickets
The Brushstroke Sponsor
$1,500
Logo and name on event signage and social media promotions Verbal recognition during the event 4 complimentary event tickets Opportunity to include promotional materials in event gift bags
The Canvas Sponsor
$1,000
Name/logo featured on social media and event program Verbal acknowledgment at the event 3 complimentary event tickets
The Color Palette Sponsor
$500
Name recognition on event program and social media 2 complimentary event tickets
The Sketch Sponsor
$250
Name listed on event program and social media 1 complimentary event ticket

