Sip & Paint @ Nunzi's

Hosted by
About this event
Sip, paint, and unwind at Nunzi’s 🎨🍷 while supporting senior and special-needs dogs at Christina’s Animal Safe Haven Inc..
Every ticket helps provide food, medical care, and safe housing for pups who need extra time, love, and attention.
🎟 $35 per person
Includes:
• All painting supplies
• A wine glass to paint and take home
• One glass of wine
🍽 Please note: A minimum of two menu items (food or drink) is required.
No art skills needed—just bring yourself and a friend. Enjoy great company, leave with a hand-painted wine glass, and feel good knowing you helped a dog feel safe and loved 🐾💛
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!