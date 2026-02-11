Sip & Paint @ Nunzi's

Sip, paint, and unwind at Nunzi’s 🎨🍷 while supporting senior and special-needs dogs at Christina’s Animal Safe Haven Inc..

Every ticket helps provide food, medical care, and safe housing for pups who need extra time, love, and attention.

🎟 $35 per person

Includes:

• All painting supplies

• A wine glass to paint and take home

• One glass of wine

🍽 Please note: A minimum of two menu items (food or drink) is required.

No art skills needed—just bring yourself and a friend. Enjoy great company, leave with a hand-painted wine glass, and feel good knowing you helped a dog feel safe and loved 🐾💛