Sip & Paint...Cake Edition!

About this event
Each ticket includes a cake decorating kit (not GF), one non-alcoholic beverage, finger foods, and instruction to create a beautiful lake-themed cake...or feel free to create your own masterpiece!
Each ticket includes a gluten-free cake decorating kit, one non-alcoholic beverage, finger foods, and instruction to create a beautiful lake-themed cake...or feel free to create your own masterpiece!
$
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