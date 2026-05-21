Alta Sierra Neighborhood Alliance

Hosted by

Alta Sierra Neighborhood Alliance

About this event

Sip & Paint...Cake Edition!

11897 Tammy Way

Grass Valley, CA 95949, USA

Regular Cake
$30

Each ticket includes a cake decorating kit (not GF), one non-alcoholic beverage, finger foods, and instruction to create a beautiful lake-themed cake...or feel free to create your own masterpiece!

Gluten-Free Cake
$35

Each ticket includes a gluten-free cake decorating kit, one non-alcoholic beverage, finger foods, and instruction to create a beautiful lake-themed cake...or feel free to create your own masterpiece!

Add a donation for Alta Sierra Neighborhood Alliance

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