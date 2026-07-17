A green poster advertises a "Sip & Saddle" barnside benefit with event details in the foreground and a "Pony Up Rescue Collective" logo in the background.
Pony Up Rescue Collective Inc

Hosted by

Pony Up Rescue Collective Inc

About this event

Sip & Saddle 2026

45 Stonybrook Rd

Tivoli, NY 12583, USA

General Admission
$50

Grants entry to the event with access to all amenities and activities, to include light fare and one drink ticket, access to the Punk Pony Club Photobooth, and the VIP Horse Experience: 10 minutes of personalized handling and grooming of one of our rescue ponies.

Community Ticket
$25

Grants entry to the event with access to all amenities and activities, to include light fare and one drink ticket, access to the Punk Pony Club Photobooth, and the VIP Horse Experience: 10 minutes of personalized handling and grooming of one of our rescue ponies.

Become a Sponsor: Chief Potato Officer
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes 8 Benefit Tickets.

Recognition as sponsor on all event materials. Supports 10 reduced-price benefit tickets.

Become A Sponsor: The Shermanator
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Includes 6 Benefit Tickets.

Recognition as sponsor on all event materials. Supports 5 reduced-price benefit tickets.

Become A Sponsor: Trailblazer Reba
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes 4 Benefit Tickets.

Recognition as sponsor on all event materials. Supports 2 reduced-price benefit tickets.

Add a donation for Pony Up Rescue Collective Inc

$

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