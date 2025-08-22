Assistance League of Capistrano Valley

Hosted by

Assistance League of Capistrano Valley
Sales closed

Gatsby Gala Silent Auction - Experiences / Dining / Baskets

Pick-up location

991 Calle Amanecer, San Clemente, CA 92673, USA

Item # 201 Sonoma, Sunsets & Silver Oak item
Item # 201 Sonoma, Sunsets & Silver Oak
$1,150

Starting bid

Enjoy a 3-night wine country escape in beautiful Sonoma.


February 19–22, 2026


Accommodations

2-Bedroom Queen Suite at The WorldMark Windsor - Sleeps 4

 

Wine Experience


Private wine tasting for 4 at Silver Oak Alexander Valley ($260 value)


One bottle of 2019 Silver Oak Cabernet Sauvignon

Value: $ 2,300

Opening Bid: $1,150

Donated by:  ALCV Member

Item # 202 Napa Valley Wine Tasting Getaway item
Item # 202 Napa Valley Wine Tasting Getaway
$1,200

Starting bid

3 Night Stay Napa Valley

   January 14 – 17, 2026


Accomodations:

1 Bedroom Suite at the Vino Bella Resort Sleeps 4


Wine tasting for 4 people

  • Honig Terrace ($160)
  • Brown Estate – Downtown Napa ($200)

Value: $ 2,400

Opening Bid: $1,200

Donated by:  ALCV Member

Item # 203 One Night Stay & Golf for 2 The Ranch at Laguna item
Item # 203 One Night Stay & Golf for 2 The Ranch at Laguna
$450

Starting bid

Nestled in nature, each Canyon Room offers a king bed, expansive views and plenty of indoor/outdoor space to enjoy. Enjoy 9 holes of golf


Includes:

·     One Night Stay

Canyon Room

·     Two Rounds of Golf

·     Lunch for 2 at Harvest


Excludes: Tax and Gratuity


Value: $ 900

Opening Bid: $450

Donated by:  ALCV Member

Item # 204 A Night at the Mission San Juan Capistrano item
Item # 204 A Night at the Mission San Juan Capistrano item
Item # 204 A Night at the Mission San Juan Capistrano
$400

Starting bid

Enjoy a charming getaway at the Inn at the Mission San Juan Capistrano. This package includes:

 

·     One Night Stay at the Inn at the Mission – Standard Room

·     Free Valet Parking

·     2 Tickets to the Mission San Juan Capistrano

·     Mission San Juan Capistrano Watercolor

·     $100 Gift Card to the Tavern at the Mission


Value: $ 750

Opening Bid: $400

Donated by:  Inn at the Mission, Tavern & ALCV Member

Item # 205 Private Concur Wine & Food Pairing for 20 People item
Item # 205 Private Concur Wine & Food Pairing for 20 People item
Item # 205 Private Concur Wine & Food Pairing for 20 People
$500

Starting bid

Date: January 17, 5 – 8pm


Gather your friends for an unforgettable evening of fine wine and food! Enjoy a private wine and food pairing experience for up to 20 guests, hosted by Sharon Gonzalez, featuring the award-winning wines of Concur Wines. Savor hand-selected pairings that highlight the flavors and artistry of each vintage while learning more about the winemaking process.


Value: $ 1,000

Opening Bid: $500

Donated by:  Concur Winery & Sharon Gonzalez

Item # 206 Host Your Own Wine Sampling Experience item
Item # 206 Host Your Own Wine Sampling Experience item
Item # 206 Host Your Own Wine Sampling Experience
$200

Starting bid

90-Minute Guided In-Home Tasting for Up to 12 Guests

Gather your friends for an unforgettable evening of wine! A professional PRP Wine Consultant will lead a 90-minute guided tasting featuring 8 bottles of premium boutique wines—all in the comfort of your own home. Perfect for entertaining or celebrating a special occasion with up to 12 guests. Cheers!


Value: $415

Minimum Bid: $ 200

Donated by: PRP Wine International

Item # 207 Host a Private Wine Tasting at Total Wine & More item
Item # 207 Host a Private Wine Tasting at Total Wine & More item
Item # 207 Host a Private Wine Tasting at Total Wine & More
$250

Starting bid

Host a 2-hour private wine tasting for up to 20 guests in Total Wine & More’s beautiful classroom. Choose from five exciting themes led by a knowledgeable wine expert:

  • Vive La France
  • From Tip to Toe: A Wine Tour of Italy
  • California Uncorked: Napa Valley & Beyond

Value: $600

Minimum Bid:  $250
Donated by: Total Wine & More

Item # 208 Thrills at Six Flags Magic Mountain item
Item # 208 Thrills at Six Flags Magic Mountain
$120

Starting bid

Get ready for a day of non-stop excitement at Six Flags Magic Mountain! This package includes two (1-day) admission tickets to the world-famous theme park, home to some of the fastest, tallest, and most thrilling roller coasters on the planet.


Value: $240

Minimum Bid:  $120
Donated by: Magic Mountain Theme Park

Item # 209 Sail Aboard the Spirit of Dana Point 4 Guests item
Item # 209 Sail Aboard the Spirit of Dana Point 4 Guests
$105

Starting bid

Step back in time and set sail aboard the Spirit of Dana Point, a magnificent replica of a 1770s privateer schooner.

After your voyage, enjoy a delicious treat with a $50 gift card from Coffee Importers, Dana Point Harbor’s beloved café and coffeehouse. 


Value: $210

Minimum Bid:  $105
Donated by: The Ocean Institute & Coffee Importers

Item # 210 San Juan Hills Golf & Winston's Cigar Lounge item
Item # 210 San Juan Hills Golf & Winston's Cigar Lounge
$225

Starting bid

Tee off in style at San Juan Hills Golf Club, Orange County’s premier golf destination. This package includes four rounds of golf on the club’s beautifully maintained championship course.


After your round, unwind with four passes to Winston’s Cigar Lounge, a sophisticated retreat where you can relax with premium cigars, craft drinks, and great company.


Value: $450

Minimum Bid:  $225

Donated by: San Juan Hills Golf & Winston’s Cigar Lounge

Item # 211 Los Angeles Chargers vs. Minnesota Vikings Game item
Item # 211 Los Angeles Chargers vs. Minnesota Vikings Game
$250

Starting bid

Cheer on the Los Angeles Chargers as they take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, October 23rd!

Section 253, Row 5,

Seats 3–4


Value: $500

Minimum Bid:  $250

Donated by: ALCV Member

Item # 212 Shore Cliffs Golf Club Golf & Cigar Lounge item
Item # 212 Shore Cliffs Golf Club Golf & Cigar Lounge item
Item # 212 Shore Cliffs Golf Club Golf & Cigar Lounge
$150

Starting bid

Enjoy a day of leisure and camaraderie with this exclusive Golf & Cigar Lounge Experience. Gather your foursome for a round at Shore Cliffs Golf Club.

 

After the game, continue the fun with passes to a local cigar lounge, where you can unwind in style and savor premium cigars.


Value: $300

Minimum Bid: $150

Donated by: Shore Cliffs

& Winston’s Cigar Lounge

Item # 213 Family Fun Package Bowling, Movies & Karting item
Item # 213 Family Fun Package Bowling, Movies & Karting item
Item # 213 Family Fun Package Bowling, Movies & Karting
$125

Starting bid

Get ready for a full day of excitement with this ultimate Family Fun Package! Start with two hours of bowling for up to five people at Lucky Strike, Then, four Cinepolis movie passes plus concessions, and finally, kick the fun into high gear with a K1 Speed Karting Experience for two, where you can race to the finish on a thrilling indoor track.


Value: $250

Minimum Bid: $125
Donated by: Lucky Strike Bowling Ladera Ranch, Cinepolis, and K1 Karting

Item # 214 Family Fun at Lucky Strike Bowling item
Item # 214 Family Fun at Lucky Strike Bowling
$125

Starting bid

2 Hours of Bowling for Up to 5 People


Enjoy a lively day out with 2 hours of bowling for up to 5 people at Lucky Strike! Perfect for families, friends, or a fun group outing, this package offers strikes, spares, and plenty of laughs in a vibrant, high-energy atmosphere.


Value: $250

Minimum Bid: $125
Donated by: Lucky Strike Bowling Ladera Ranch

Item # 215 Puttin on the Glitz' SC Vendor Booth Experience item
Item # 215 Puttin on the Glitz' SC Vendor Booth Experience
$110

Starting bid

San Clemente's 'Santa's Village by the Sea'

Saturday, December 6, 2025

 

This package includes a free vendor booth space at Puttin’ on the Glitz, hosted by the San Clemente Downtown Business Association.

This festive evening draws thousands of families and visitors to enjoy late-hours holiday shopping and dining, live music, carolers, sweet treats, street performers, and community vendor booths.


Value: $225

Minimum Bid:  $110

Donated by: SCDBA

Item# 216 Anaheim Ducks take on LA Kings item
Item# 216 Anaheim Ducks take on LA Kings
$300

Starting bid

Anaheim Ducks take on LA Kings

Friday, November 28th

1:00 pm – Honda Center

Plaza Level Section 215 Row F Seats 1 & 2

Includes:  Ducks Blanket & Men’s XL Shirt


Value: $600

Minimum Bid: $ 300

Donated by: OC Mike

Item# 217 Anaheim Ducks take on LA Kings item
Item# 217 Anaheim Ducks take on LA Kings
$275

Starting bid

Anaheim Ducks take on LA Kings

Friday, November 28th

1:00 pm – Honda Center

Club Level Section 319 Row D Seats 17 & 18

Includes:  Ducks Radko Gudas Bobblehead & Hat


Value: $550

Minimum Bid: $ 275

Donated by: The Walsh Family

Item # 218 Casa Romantica Membership & Vintage Photograph item
Item # 218 Casa Romantica Membership & Vintage Photograph
$100

Starting bid

Take home a beautiful vintage photograph of Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens in San Clemente, along with a package that lets you experience this local treasure year-round. Your membership includes:


(1)Family Household Membership – unlimited admission for your household all year

(2) Guest Passes – daily admission for friends or family

(2) Member Night Guest Tickets – enjoy special Casa Romantica events with your guests


Value: $200

Minimum Bid:  $100

Donated by: Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens

Item # 219 Newport Harbor Duffy Cruise item
Item # 219 Newport Harbor Duffy Cruise
$120

Starting bid

2-Hour Rental for Up to 8 Guests

Set sail for a relaxing adventure through scenic Newport Harbor aboard your own private Duffy boat! This two-hour cruise is perfect for entertaining friends or family while enjoying the coastal charm, luxury homes, and gentle sea breeze. Pack your favorite snacks and beverages, sit back, and enjoy the ride.

 

Value: $235

Minimum Bid: $ 125
Donated by: Newport Harbor Boat Rentals

Item #220 – Star Motors Gift Certificate & Ortega Car Wash item
Item #220 – Star Motors Gift Certificate & Ortega Car Wash item
Item #220 – Star Motors Gift Certificate & Ortega Car Wash
$150

Starting bid

Keep your car looking and running its best! Enjoy a $250 gift certificate to Star Motors European Car Service in San Juan Capistrano, your trusted local experts in European auto service and repair.

 

To top it off, you’ll also receive (2) Executive Car Washes at Ortega Car Wash, leaving your vehicle sparkling inside and out.


Value: $320

Minimum Bid:  $150

Donated by: Star Motors European Car Service & Ortega Car Wash

Item# 301 Dine Around Dana Point item
Item# 301 Dine Around Dana Point
$200

Starting bid

Landry's Restaurant - The Chart House - $100

Jimmy's Famous Tavern - Dana Point - $100

Frisbey Cellars - Wine Tasting for Two- $60

Brio Italian Ristrorante $50

Giana / Maison $100


Value $410

Minimum Bid: $200

Donated by: Jimmy’s, Frisbey, Brio & ALCV Members

Item# 302 Dine Around San Juan Capistrano item
Item# 302 Dine Around San Juan Capistrano
$150

Starting bid

El Adobe - San Juan Capistrano -$100

The Station - San Juan Capistrano- $100

Sun Dried Tomato - San Juan Capistrano - $100

 

Value $300

Minimum Bid: $150

Donated by: El Adobe, The Station, Sun Dried Tomato

Item# 303 Lunch Around San Juan Capistrano item
Item# 303 Lunch Around San Juan Capistrano
$65

Starting bid

The Meat Cellar - $25

Mendocino Farms - $25

Crivellos Italian Bistro  $25

Bad to the Bone - $25

McConnell's Ice Cream - $25

 

Value $125

Minimum Bid: $65

Donated by: El Adobe, The Station, Sun Dried Tomato

Item# 304 Dine Around San Clemente item
Item# 304 Dine Around San Clemente
$275

Starting bid

Nick's San Clemente - $200

Rockwells Bakery - $150

Flight's & Irons $50

Sol Agave - $100

Pronto Italian Bistro $50

 

Value $550

Minimum Bid: $275

Donated by: Nicks, Rockwells, Sol Agave, Pronto & ALCV Members

Item# 305 Dine Around Capistrano Valley item
Item# 305 Dine Around Capistrano Valley
$125

Starting bid

The Winery - $100 Lake Forest

Joe's Italian Restaurant & Bar Rancho Mission Viejo $50

Landry's Restaurants -Rusty Pelican Newport Bch $100

BJ's Restaurants $50

 

Value $280

Minimum Bid: $150

Donated by: Joe’s Italian, BJs & ALCV Members

Item# 306 Rancho Capistrano Winery item
Item# 306 Rancho Capistrano Winery
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy a delightful afternoon at the charming Rancho Capistrano Winery with a Wine, Cheese & Chocolate Tasting for Two. This exclusive experience is available Saturday or Sunday between 11 AM – 3 PM, making it the perfect weekend escape.

To take the indulgence home, this package also includes a bottle of Rancho Capistrano’s “Raised by Wolves” wine


Value $200

Minimum Bid: $100

Donated by: Rancho Capistrano Winery & ALCV Members

 

Item# 307 Lunch Break item
Item# 307 Lunch Break
$85

Starting bid

In - n Out $25

Jersey Mikes - $25

Panera $25

Ike's Sandwiches - 4 Sandwiches $60

Chick -Fil-a - $1 Free Meal

The Ranch - Rancho Santa Margarita $30

Chipotle - 2 Meals

 

Value $170

Minimum Bid: $85

Donated by: Rancho Capistrano Winery & ALCV Members

Item # 501 Whiskey Midwinter Nights Tray item
Item # 501 Whiskey Midwinter Nights Tray
$250

Starting bid

Indulge in an evening of sophistication and warmth with this carefully curated whiskey lover’s collection. 


Includes:

  • High West Midwinter Night’s Dram Act 11 Whiskey
  • Elegant Pottery Barn Serving Tray
  • Dublin Whiskey Decanter & 4 Glasses
  • Stylish Coasters to complete the set.
  • 2 Premium Cigars

Value: $ 500

Minimum Bid $250

Donated by: ALCV Member

Item # 502 Dog Lover’s Dream Basket item
Item # 502 Dog Lover’s Dream Basket item
Item # 502 Dog Lover’s Dream Basket
$150

Starting bid

Treat your furry best friend to the ultimate paw-some experience!


  • 2-Night Stay Camp Bow Wow
  • 1-Month BarkBox Membership
  • $25 PetSmart Gift Card
  • A collection of dog toys & essentials.
  • Delicious dog treats

Value: $ 300

Minimum Bid $150

Donated By: Camp Bow Wow San Clemente, BarkBox  ALCV Members

Item # 503 Dog Lover’s Training Package item
Item # 503 Dog Lover’s Training Package item
Item # 503 Dog Lover’s Training Package
$200

Starting bid

Give your pup the gift of fun, training, and plenty of treats!

  • 2 Private One-Hour Dog Training Sessions with K9 Guru
  • $25 PetSmart Gift Card
  • A handpicked collection of dog toys & essentials
  • Tasty dog treats to reward all that good behavior.

Value: $ 400

Minimum Bid $200

Donated By: K9 Guru, Bargain Box

Item # 504 Wine Lover’s Delight item
Item # 504 Wine Lover’s Delight
$85

Starting bid

Elevate your entertaining with this elegant package featuring a mosaic lazy-Susan with a grapevine design, perfect for sharing small bites and wine with friends. Uncork with ease using the Vertical Rabbit Corkscrew Kit, then sip and savor a beautifully aged 2012 Château Beaumont Haut-Médoc Red Wine.


Total Value: $175

Minimum Bid $ 85

Donated By: Bargain Box & ALCV Members

Item #505 – St Francis Port, Chocolate & Cigar Indulgence item
Item #505 – St Francis Port, Chocolate & Cigar Indulgence
$125

Starting bid

Enjoy the 2014 St. Francis Port Wine, perfectly paired with two specialty port sipper glasses designed to enhance every rich note.

Complement your tasting with decadent artisan chocolate and the timeless sophistication of a fine cigar.

This package also includes four lounge passes to Winston’s Cigar Lounge in San Juan Capistrano


Value: $250

Minimum Bid $125

Donated By: Winston’s Cigar Bar, Bargain Box

& ALCV Members

Item # 506 Picnic in the Park item
Item # 506 Picnic in the Park
$65

Starting bid

Enjoy the perfect outdoor escape with this Thermal Picnic Basket, complete with plates, glasses, and utensils for a stylish al fresco dining experience. Pack your favorite treats, bring along the included bottle of wine, charcuterie board, and snacks to let the good times flow.

To make your outing even sweeter, savor fresh flavors with a $50 Picnic Café Gift Card.

 

Everything you need for a relaxing afternoon in the park, by the beach, or anywhere the sunshine takes you!

 

Value: $ 125

Minimum Bid $65

Donated By: Picnic Cafe, Bargain Box

& ALCV Members

Item # 507 Margarita Fiesta Basket item
Item # 507 Margarita Fiesta Basket
$125

Starting bid

Bring the party home with this ultimate margarita lover’s set:

  • 1942 Don Julio Tequila – smooth, world-class tequila perfect for crafting unforgettable margaritas
  • Grand Marnier
  • Premium Margarita Mix
  • Set of 4 Margarita Glasses
  • Rimming Salt
  • Candied Orange Slices

Whether it’s a sunny afternoon or a festive night in, this basket has all the makings of a fiesta!

 

Value: $ 335

Minimum Bid $125

Donated by: Bargain Box & ALCV Member

Item # 508 Two Weeks of Pure Pilates Classes & Fitness item
Item # 508 Two Weeks of Pure Pilates Classes & Fitness item
Item # 508 Two Weeks of Pure Pilates Classes & Fitness
$200

Starting bid

Strengthen, tone, and energize with two weeks of Pure Pilates Group Reformer Classes (a total of 6 sessions). This package also includes:

 

· $100 Nekter Gift Card

· $25 New Balance Gift Card

· Ro & Arrows Yoga Towel

· Ro & Arrows Stylish Workout Outfit

·    Practical Fanny Pack

·    Stainless Water Bottle

·    Cozy Socks


Value: $420

Minimum Bid $200

Donated By: Pure Pilates, Ro & Arrows and Nekter

Item # 509 Pickleball Power Package item
Item # 509 Pickleball Power Package
$150

Starting bid

Serve up some fun with this ultimate pickleball bundle! Whether you’re a seasoned player or just getting started, this package has everything you need to play in style and comfort.

 

The set includes:

  • CRBN TruFoam Paddle – premium quality paddle ($200 value)
  • Haute Shore “Queen of the Court” Pickleball Bag
  • Geometry “Lost in Clemente” Fitness Towels
  • Pickleballs
  • Caps & Sweatbands by Crown Pickleball
  • (3) Pickleball Drink Tumblers

Value: $300

Minimum Bid:  $150

Donated by: Walter Lau, Geometry & ALCV Members

 

Item # 510 Festive Christmas Basket of Gifts item
Item # 510 Festive Christmas Basket of Gifts
$100

Starting bid

Celebrate the season in style with this beautifully curated holiday basket filled with festive treasures Make your holiday season extra merry and bright!

 

Includes:

·    $50 Target Gift Card

·    $25 Gourmet Gift Basket Gift Certificate

·    Set of 8 Lenox Napkin Rings

·    Villeroy & Boch Toy’s Fantasy Bowl

·    Fitz and Floyd Santa Claus Plate

·    Christmas Mug

·    Shea Butter Soap

 

Value: $ 200

Minimum Bid $100

Donated By: Gourmet Gift Baskets, Bargain Box

Item # 511 Relaxation & Wellness Package item
Item # 511 Relaxation & Wellness Package
$135

Starting bid

Indulge in the ultimate self-care experience with this beautifully curated package designed to relax, restore, and rejuvenate. Featuring a Plantlife Wellness Gift Basket filled with soothing, aromatic products made with pure essential oils and botanicals, plus a $125 Gift Certificate to Barefoot Bliss Massage—this package is all about wellness from head to toe!


Total Value: $275

Minimum Bid $ 135

Donated By: Barefoot Bliss Massage & Plantlife Wellness

Item # 512 Garden Lover’s Basket item
Item # 512 Garden Lover’s Basket
$150

Starting bid

Bring your green thumb to life with this beautiful Garden-Themed Basket, perfect for anyone who loves spending time outdoors among the blooms. Includes: 

  • Vintage Clay Angel Garden Scuplture
  • $100 Gift Card to DeNault’s Hardware
  • 2 Admissions to the Huntington Library, Art Museum & Botanical Gardens
  • $25 Gift Card to Plant Depot
  • Hummingbird Feeder & Hummingbird Food
  • $ 50 Lowes Gift Card
  • $25 Plant Depot Card

Value: $300

Minimum Bid $ 150

Donated By: DeNaults Hardware, Lowes, Huntington Memorial Library & ALCV Members

Item # 513 Dana Point Beauty & Style Package item
Item # 513 Dana Point Beauty & Style Package
$165

Starting bid

Treat yourself to the ultimate self-care experience with this fabulous beauty bundle! Begin with radiant skin at Michel Medspa in Dana Point with:

  • $100 Gift Certificate for Laser Hair Removal
  • $50 Gift Certificate for Light Therapy

Complete your makeover at The District Hair Salon with:

  • Gift Card for a Free Haircut (value $120)
  • Unite 7 Seconds Blowout Crème & Leave-In Conditioner
  • Fromm Ceramic Ionic Curlers
  • Set of 10 Makeup Eraser Cloths
  • Professional Styling Brush

This is the perfect blend of relaxation, beauty, and style - everything you need to feel and look your best!

 

Value: $350

Minimum Bid $165

Donated By: Michel Medspa & The District Hair Salon

Item # 514 Cozzena Fashion Package item
Item # 514 Cozzena Fashion Package
$175

Starting bid

Indulge in timeless Italian style with this chic fashion package from Cozzena.

 

Enjoy a $250 gift card to shop their elegant collection, plus take home a beautifully crafted Italian sweater that combines comfort, color and  sophistication.


To complete the look, you’ll also receive a stylish crossbody purse and necklace, the perfect statement accessory to elevate any outfit.


Value: $350

Minimum Bid $175

Donated By: Lynnea & Darrel Oakes / Cozzena

Item # 515 Couple’s Day at the Beach item
Item # 515 Couple’s Day at the Beach
$175

Starting bid

Make a sun-soaked day by the ocean unforgettable! This ultimate beach package includes:

 

·  2 Holy Sits Beach Chairs

·  Beach bag

·  Beach towel for two

·  San Clemente straw hat

·  Volleyball & Paddle board

·   Yeti RamblerTumbler

·   $50 Rainbow Sandals gift card – treat your feet to beach-ready style

·        

Perfect for couples who love sun, surf, and fun, this package promises a relaxing and adventurous escape just steps from the sand!

 

Value: $ 350

Minimum Bid $ 175

Donated by: Holy Sits & ALVC Members

Item #516 The Tea House at Los Rios Gift Basket item
Item #516 The Tea House at Los Rios Gift Basket
$75

Starting bid

Experience the charm and elegance of San Juan Capistrano’s historic district with this delightful gift basket from The Tea House at Los Rios. Known for its enchanting garden setting and timeless afternoon tea service.

 

This beautifully curated basket includes a $50 gift Card and a selection of fine teas, treats, and specialty items inspired by the beloved tea house.

 

Value: $150

Minimum Bid $ 75

Donated by: The Tea House at Los Rios

Item # 517 Elegant Italian Wine Experience item
Item # 517 Elegant Italian Wine Experience
$140

Starting bid

Indulge in a sophisticated evening of wine and style with this curated package:

  • A pair of Del Brenna Jewelry Italian XL
  • 2018 Fattoria Poggio di Sotto Rosso di Montalcino wine
  • Rabbit electric corkscrew

Ideal for wine lovers and entertainers alike, this package turns any evening into an unforgettable experience.


Value: $ 275

Minimum Bid $ 140

Donated by: ALVC Members

Item # 518 San Clemente Self Indulgence Basket item
Item # 518 San Clemente Self Indulgence Basket
$175

Starting bid

Step into relaxation and let San Clemente’s finest pamper you from head to toe with this indulgent beauty and wellness package. Begin with a $150 Signature Facial at The Treatment Skin Boutique, where expert estheticians will restore your skin’s natural glow. Includes a Treatmint Mask and SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic Serum.

 

Complete your transformation with a fresh new look at Font Atelier, where a complimentary haircut ($80 value) will leave your style refreshed and polished.

 

Finally, enjoy a little extra luxury with a $44 gift card to Best Nails Salon


Value: $350

Minimum Bid: $175
Donated by: The Treatment Skin Boutique, Font Atalier Hair Salon and Best Nails Nail Salon

Item # 519 Pamper & Polish Beauty Set item
Item # 519 Pamper & Polish Beauty Set
$40

Starting bid

Treat yourself to a little self-care and glamour! This package includes:

 

·   A collection of Color Street Nail Sets for easy, salon-quality manicures at home

·    Luxurious lipstick to add the perfect finishing touch.

·    Relax and rejuvenate with soothing eye masks and nourishing nail gloves, designed to refresh tired eyes and soften hands.

 

A fabulous bundle for anyone who loves a touch of beauty and indulgence!

 

Value: $80

Minimum Bid: $40
Donated by: FlyGirlNails4Fun

Item # 520 Sweet Dreams Package by Custom Comfort Mattress item
Item # 520 Sweet Dreams Package by Custom Comfort Mattress
$450

Starting bid

Upgrade your rest with this luxurious sleep package from Custom Comfort Mattress. Enjoy a $500 gift certificate toward the purchase of any handcrafted mattress, plus:

  • (2) Cal King Shredded Pillows
  • (2) Travel Pillows
  • Premium Fitted & Flat Sheet Set

Value: $1000

Minimum Bid: $450
Donated by: Custom Comfort Mattress

Item # 521 Retail Therapy Basket item
Item # 521 Retail Therapy Basket
$150

Starting bid

Indulge in the ultimate shopping spree with this fabulous collection of gift cards—perfect for treating yourself or someone special! This basket includes:

  • $90 Talbots
  • $50 HomeGoods
  • $25 Nordstrom
  • $25 Guess
  • $100 Vans
  • $25 Target

With over $315 in retail therapy, this basket is sure to bring joy to any shopaholic!


Value: $315

Minimum Bid: $150
Donated by ALCV Members

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!