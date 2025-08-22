Gatsby Gala Silent Auction - Experiences / Dining / Baskets

Hosted by
Starting bid
Enjoy a 3-night wine country escape in beautiful Sonoma.
February 19–22, 2026
Accommodations
2-Bedroom Queen Suite at The WorldMark Windsor - Sleeps 4
Wine Experience
Private wine tasting for 4 at Silver Oak Alexander Valley ($260 value)
One bottle of 2019 Silver Oak Cabernet Sauvignon
Value: $ 2,300
Opening Bid: $1,150
Donated by: ALCV Member
Starting bid
3 Night Stay Napa Valley
January 14 – 17, 2026
Accomodations:
1 Bedroom Suite at the Vino Bella Resort Sleeps 4
Wine tasting for 4 people
Value: $ 2,400
Opening Bid: $1,200
Donated by: ALCV Member
Starting bid
Nestled in nature, each Canyon Room offers a king bed, expansive views and plenty of indoor/outdoor space to enjoy. Enjoy 9 holes of golf
Includes:
· One Night Stay
Canyon Room
· Two Rounds of Golf
· Lunch for 2 at Harvest
Excludes: Tax and Gratuity
Value: $ 900
Opening Bid: $450
Donated by: ALCV Member
Starting bid
Enjoy a charming getaway at the Inn at the Mission San Juan Capistrano. This package includes:
· One Night Stay at the Inn at the Mission – Standard Room
· Free Valet Parking
· 2 Tickets to the Mission San Juan Capistrano
· Mission San Juan Capistrano Watercolor
· $100 Gift Card to the Tavern at the Mission
Value: $ 750
Opening Bid: $400
Donated by: Inn at the Mission, Tavern & ALCV Member
Starting bid
Date: January 17, 5 – 8pm
Gather your friends for an unforgettable evening of fine wine and food! Enjoy a private wine and food pairing experience for up to 20 guests, hosted by Sharon Gonzalez, featuring the award-winning wines of Concur Wines. Savor hand-selected pairings that highlight the flavors and artistry of each vintage while learning more about the winemaking process.
Value: $ 1,000
Opening Bid: $500
Donated by: Concur Winery & Sharon Gonzalez
Starting bid
90-Minute Guided In-Home Tasting for Up to 12 Guests
Gather your friends for an unforgettable evening of wine! A professional PRP Wine Consultant will lead a 90-minute guided tasting featuring 8 bottles of premium boutique wines—all in the comfort of your own home. Perfect for entertaining or celebrating a special occasion with up to 12 guests. Cheers!
Value: $415
Minimum Bid: $ 200
Donated by: PRP Wine International
Starting bid
Host a 2-hour private wine tasting for up to 20 guests in Total Wine & More’s beautiful classroom. Choose from five exciting themes led by a knowledgeable wine expert:
Value: $600
Minimum Bid: $250
Donated by: Total Wine & More
Starting bid
Get ready for a day of non-stop excitement at Six Flags Magic Mountain! This package includes two (1-day) admission tickets to the world-famous theme park, home to some of the fastest, tallest, and most thrilling roller coasters on the planet.
Value: $240
Minimum Bid: $120
Donated by: Magic Mountain Theme Park
Starting bid
Step back in time and set sail aboard the Spirit of Dana Point, a magnificent replica of a 1770s privateer schooner.
After your voyage, enjoy a delicious treat with a $50 gift card from Coffee Importers, Dana Point Harbor’s beloved café and coffeehouse.
Value: $210
Minimum Bid: $105
Donated by: The Ocean Institute & Coffee Importers
Starting bid
Tee off in style at San Juan Hills Golf Club, Orange County’s premier golf destination. This package includes four rounds of golf on the club’s beautifully maintained championship course.
After your round, unwind with four passes to Winston’s Cigar Lounge, a sophisticated retreat where you can relax with premium cigars, craft drinks, and great company.
Value: $450
Minimum Bid: $225
Donated by: San Juan Hills Golf & Winston’s Cigar Lounge
Starting bid
Cheer on the Los Angeles Chargers as they take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, October 23rd!
Section 253, Row 5,
Seats 3–4
Value: $500
Minimum Bid: $250
Donated by: ALCV Member
Starting bid
Enjoy a day of leisure and camaraderie with this exclusive Golf & Cigar Lounge Experience. Gather your foursome for a round at Shore Cliffs Golf Club.
After the game, continue the fun with passes to a local cigar lounge, where you can unwind in style and savor premium cigars.
Value: $300
Minimum Bid: $150
Donated by: Shore Cliffs
& Winston’s Cigar Lounge
Starting bid
Get ready for a full day of excitement with this ultimate Family Fun Package! Start with two hours of bowling for up to five people at Lucky Strike, Then, four Cinepolis movie passes plus concessions, and finally, kick the fun into high gear with a K1 Speed Karting Experience for two, where you can race to the finish on a thrilling indoor track.
Value: $250
Minimum Bid: $125
Donated by: Lucky Strike Bowling Ladera Ranch, Cinepolis, and K1 Karting
Starting bid
2 Hours of Bowling for Up to 5 People
Enjoy a lively day out with 2 hours of bowling for up to 5 people at Lucky Strike! Perfect for families, friends, or a fun group outing, this package offers strikes, spares, and plenty of laughs in a vibrant, high-energy atmosphere.
Value: $250
Minimum Bid: $125
Donated by: Lucky Strike Bowling Ladera Ranch
Starting bid
San Clemente's 'Santa's Village by the Sea'
Saturday, December 6, 2025
This package includes a free vendor booth space at Puttin’ on the Glitz, hosted by the San Clemente Downtown Business Association.
This festive evening draws thousands of families and visitors to enjoy late-hours holiday shopping and dining, live music, carolers, sweet treats, street performers, and community vendor booths.
Value: $225
Minimum Bid: $110
Donated by: SCDBA
Starting bid
Anaheim Ducks take on LA Kings
Friday, November 28th
1:00 pm – Honda Center
Plaza Level Section 215 Row F Seats 1 & 2
Includes: Ducks Blanket & Men’s XL Shirt
Value: $600
Minimum Bid: $ 300
Donated by: OC Mike
Starting bid
Anaheim Ducks take on LA Kings
Friday, November 28th
1:00 pm – Honda Center
Club Level Section 319 Row D Seats 17 & 18
Includes: Ducks Radko Gudas Bobblehead & Hat
Value: $550
Minimum Bid: $ 275
Donated by: The Walsh Family
Starting bid
Take home a beautiful vintage photograph of Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens in San Clemente, along with a package that lets you experience this local treasure year-round. Your membership includes:
(1)Family Household Membership – unlimited admission for your household all year
(2) Guest Passes – daily admission for friends or family
(2) Member Night Guest Tickets – enjoy special Casa Romantica events with your guests
Value: $200
Minimum Bid: $100
Donated by: Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens
Starting bid
2-Hour Rental for Up to 8 Guests
Set sail for a relaxing adventure through scenic Newport Harbor aboard your own private Duffy boat! This two-hour cruise is perfect for entertaining friends or family while enjoying the coastal charm, luxury homes, and gentle sea breeze. Pack your favorite snacks and beverages, sit back, and enjoy the ride.
Value: $235
Minimum Bid: $ 125
Donated by: Newport Harbor Boat Rentals
Starting bid
Keep your car looking and running its best! Enjoy a $250 gift certificate to Star Motors European Car Service in San Juan Capistrano, your trusted local experts in European auto service and repair.
To top it off, you’ll also receive (2) Executive Car Washes at Ortega Car Wash, leaving your vehicle sparkling inside and out.
Value: $320
Minimum Bid: $150
Donated by: Star Motors European Car Service & Ortega Car Wash
Starting bid
Landry's Restaurant - The Chart House - $100
Jimmy's Famous Tavern - Dana Point - $100
Frisbey Cellars - Wine Tasting for Two- $60
Brio Italian Ristrorante $50
Giana / Maison $100
Value $410
Minimum Bid: $200
Donated by: Jimmy’s, Frisbey, Brio & ALCV Members
Starting bid
El Adobe - San Juan Capistrano -$100
The Station - San Juan Capistrano- $100
Sun Dried Tomato - San Juan Capistrano - $100
Value $300
Minimum Bid: $150
Donated by: El Adobe, The Station, Sun Dried Tomato
Starting bid
The Meat Cellar - $25
Mendocino Farms - $25
Crivellos Italian Bistro $25
Bad to the Bone - $25
McConnell's Ice Cream - $25
Value $125
Minimum Bid: $65
Donated by: El Adobe, The Station, Sun Dried Tomato
Starting bid
Nick's San Clemente - $200
Rockwells Bakery - $150
Flight's & Irons $50
Sol Agave - $100
Pronto Italian Bistro $50
Value $550
Minimum Bid: $275
Donated by: Nicks, Rockwells, Sol Agave, Pronto & ALCV Members
Starting bid
The Winery - $100 Lake Forest
Joe's Italian Restaurant & Bar Rancho Mission Viejo $50
Landry's Restaurants -Rusty Pelican Newport Bch $100
BJ's Restaurants $50
Value $280
Minimum Bid: $150
Donated by: Joe’s Italian, BJs & ALCV Members
Starting bid
Enjoy a delightful afternoon at the charming Rancho Capistrano Winery with a Wine, Cheese & Chocolate Tasting for Two. This exclusive experience is available Saturday or Sunday between 11 AM – 3 PM, making it the perfect weekend escape.
To take the indulgence home, this package also includes a bottle of Rancho Capistrano’s “Raised by Wolves” wine
Value $200
Minimum Bid: $100
Donated by: Rancho Capistrano Winery & ALCV Members
Starting bid
In - n Out $25
Jersey Mikes - $25
Panera $25
Ike's Sandwiches - 4 Sandwiches $60
Chick -Fil-a - $1 Free Meal
The Ranch - Rancho Santa Margarita $30
Chipotle - 2 Meals
Value $170
Minimum Bid: $85
Donated by: Rancho Capistrano Winery & ALCV Members
Starting bid
Indulge in an evening of sophistication and warmth with this carefully curated whiskey lover’s collection.
Includes:
Value: $ 500
Minimum Bid $250
Donated by: ALCV Member
Starting bid
Treat your furry best friend to the ultimate paw-some experience!
Value: $ 300
Minimum Bid $150
Donated By: Camp Bow Wow San Clemente, BarkBox ALCV Members
Starting bid
Give your pup the gift of fun, training, and plenty of treats!
Value: $ 400
Minimum Bid $200
Donated By: K9 Guru, Bargain Box
Starting bid
Elevate your entertaining with this elegant package featuring a mosaic lazy-Susan with a grapevine design, perfect for sharing small bites and wine with friends. Uncork with ease using the Vertical Rabbit Corkscrew Kit, then sip and savor a beautifully aged 2012 Château Beaumont Haut-Médoc Red Wine.
Total Value: $175
Minimum Bid $ 85
Donated By: Bargain Box & ALCV Members
Starting bid
Enjoy the 2014 St. Francis Port Wine, perfectly paired with two specialty port sipper glasses designed to enhance every rich note.
Complement your tasting with decadent artisan chocolate and the timeless sophistication of a fine cigar.
This package also includes four lounge passes to Winston’s Cigar Lounge in San Juan Capistrano
Value: $250
Minimum Bid $125
Donated By: Winston’s Cigar Bar, Bargain Box
& ALCV Members
Starting bid
Enjoy the perfect outdoor escape with this Thermal Picnic Basket, complete with plates, glasses, and utensils for a stylish al fresco dining experience. Pack your favorite treats, bring along the included bottle of wine, charcuterie board, and snacks to let the good times flow.
To make your outing even sweeter, savor fresh flavors with a $50 Picnic Café Gift Card.
Everything you need for a relaxing afternoon in the park, by the beach, or anywhere the sunshine takes you!
Value: $ 125
Minimum Bid $65
Donated By: Picnic Cafe, Bargain Box
& ALCV Members
Starting bid
Bring the party home with this ultimate margarita lover’s set:
Whether it’s a sunny afternoon or a festive night in, this basket has all the makings of a fiesta!
Value: $ 335
Minimum Bid $125
Donated by: Bargain Box & ALCV Member
Starting bid
Strengthen, tone, and energize with two weeks of Pure Pilates Group Reformer Classes (a total of 6 sessions). This package also includes:
· $100 Nekter Gift Card
· $25 New Balance Gift Card
· Ro & Arrows Yoga Towel
· Ro & Arrows Stylish Workout Outfit
· Practical Fanny Pack
· Stainless Water Bottle
· Cozy Socks
Value: $420
Minimum Bid $200
Donated By: Pure Pilates, Ro & Arrows and Nekter
Starting bid
Serve up some fun with this ultimate pickleball bundle! Whether you’re a seasoned player or just getting started, this package has everything you need to play in style and comfort.
The set includes:
Value: $300
Minimum Bid: $150
Donated by: Walter Lau, Geometry & ALCV Members
Starting bid
Celebrate the season in style with this beautifully curated holiday basket filled with festive treasures Make your holiday season extra merry and bright!
Includes:
· $50 Target Gift Card
· $25 Gourmet Gift Basket Gift Certificate
· Set of 8 Lenox Napkin Rings
· Villeroy & Boch Toy’s Fantasy Bowl
· Fitz and Floyd Santa Claus Plate
· Christmas Mug
· Shea Butter Soap
Value: $ 200
Minimum Bid $100
Donated By: Gourmet Gift Baskets, Bargain Box
Starting bid
Indulge in the ultimate self-care experience with this beautifully curated package designed to relax, restore, and rejuvenate. Featuring a Plantlife Wellness Gift Basket filled with soothing, aromatic products made with pure essential oils and botanicals, plus a $125 Gift Certificate to Barefoot Bliss Massage—this package is all about wellness from head to toe!
Total Value: $275
Minimum Bid $ 135
Donated By: Barefoot Bliss Massage & Plantlife Wellness
Starting bid
Bring your green thumb to life with this beautiful Garden-Themed Basket, perfect for anyone who loves spending time outdoors among the blooms. Includes:
Value: $300
Minimum Bid $ 150
Donated By: DeNaults Hardware, Lowes, Huntington Memorial Library & ALCV Members
Starting bid
Treat yourself to the ultimate self-care experience with this fabulous beauty bundle! Begin with radiant skin at Michel Medspa in Dana Point with:
Complete your makeover at The District Hair Salon with:
This is the perfect blend of relaxation, beauty, and style - everything you need to feel and look your best!
Value: $350
Minimum Bid $165
Donated By: Michel Medspa & The District Hair Salon
Starting bid
Indulge in timeless Italian style with this chic fashion package from Cozzena.
Enjoy a $250 gift card to shop their elegant collection, plus take home a beautifully crafted Italian sweater that combines comfort, color and sophistication.
To complete the look, you’ll also receive a stylish crossbody purse and necklace, the perfect statement accessory to elevate any outfit.
Value: $350
Minimum Bid $175
Donated By: Lynnea & Darrel Oakes / Cozzena
Starting bid
Make a sun-soaked day by the ocean unforgettable! This ultimate beach package includes:
· 2 Holy Sits Beach Chairs
· Beach bag
· Beach towel for two
· San Clemente straw hat
· Volleyball & Paddle board
· Yeti RamblerTumbler
· $50 Rainbow Sandals gift card – treat your feet to beach-ready style
·
Perfect for couples who love sun, surf, and fun, this package promises a relaxing and adventurous escape just steps from the sand!
Value: $ 350
Minimum Bid $ 175
Donated by: Holy Sits & ALVC Members
Starting bid
Experience the charm and elegance of San Juan Capistrano’s historic district with this delightful gift basket from The Tea House at Los Rios. Known for its enchanting garden setting and timeless afternoon tea service.
This beautifully curated basket includes a $50 gift Card and a selection of fine teas, treats, and specialty items inspired by the beloved tea house.
Value: $150
Minimum Bid $ 75
Donated by: The Tea House at Los Rios
Starting bid
Indulge in a sophisticated evening of wine and style with this curated package:
Ideal for wine lovers and entertainers alike, this package turns any evening into an unforgettable experience.
Value: $ 275
Minimum Bid $ 140
Donated by: ALVC Members
Starting bid
Step into relaxation and let San Clemente’s finest pamper you from head to toe with this indulgent beauty and wellness package. Begin with a $150 Signature Facial at The Treatment Skin Boutique, where expert estheticians will restore your skin’s natural glow. Includes a Treatmint Mask and SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic Serum.
Complete your transformation with a fresh new look at Font Atelier, where a complimentary haircut ($80 value) will leave your style refreshed and polished.
Finally, enjoy a little extra luxury with a $44 gift card to Best Nails Salon
Value: $350
Minimum Bid: $175
Donated by: The Treatment Skin Boutique, Font Atalier Hair Salon and Best Nails Nail Salon
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a little self-care and glamour! This package includes:
· A collection of Color Street Nail Sets for easy, salon-quality manicures at home
· Luxurious lipstick to add the perfect finishing touch.
· Relax and rejuvenate with soothing eye masks and nourishing nail gloves, designed to refresh tired eyes and soften hands.
A fabulous bundle for anyone who loves a touch of beauty and indulgence!
Value: $80
Minimum Bid: $40
Donated by: FlyGirlNails4Fun
Starting bid
Upgrade your rest with this luxurious sleep package from Custom Comfort Mattress. Enjoy a $500 gift certificate toward the purchase of any handcrafted mattress, plus:
Value: $1000
Minimum Bid: $450
Donated by: Custom Comfort Mattress
Starting bid
Indulge in the ultimate shopping spree with this fabulous collection of gift cards—perfect for treating yourself or someone special! This basket includes:
With over $315 in retail therapy, this basket is sure to bring joy to any shopaholic!
Value: $315
Minimum Bid: $150
Donated by ALCV Members
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!