Gatsby Gala Silent Auction - Experiences / Dining / Baskets

Tee off in style at San Juan Hills Golf Club, Orange County’s premier golf destination. This package includes four rounds of golf on the club’s beautifully maintained championship course.





After your round, unwind with four passes to Winston’s Cigar Lounge, a sophisticated retreat where you can relax with premium cigars, craft drinks, and great company.





Value: $450

Minimum Bid: $225

Donated by: San Juan Hills Golf & Winston’s Cigar Lounge