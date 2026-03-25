Your ticket to the Sigma & Sip Scholarship Winery Fundraiser includes roundtrip transportation and access to an unforgettable winery experience with Eta Mu Sigma Alumnae Chapter.

Sit back, relax, and enjoy a curated day of wine, scenic views, and great company as we visit Montelle Winery and Chandler Hill Vineyards.

What’s Included:

• Roundtrip transportation from North Hanley MetroLink Station

• Visits to two premier wineries, Montelle Winery and Chandler Hill Vineyards

• Reserved group experience with Eta Mu Sigma Alumnae Chapter

• Time to enjoy wine tastings, food, and scenic vineyard views

• A fun, social atmosphere with music, networking, and fellowship

• The opportunity to support our scholarship fund

Please Note:

• Wine tastings and food purchases are not included in the ticket price and can be purchased individually at each winery

• Guests must be 21+ to participate

• Departure is prompt, please arrive between 11:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.