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About this event
Your ticket to the Sigma & Sip Scholarship Winery Fundraiser includes roundtrip transportation and access to an unforgettable winery experience with Eta Mu Sigma Alumnae Chapter.
Sit back, relax, and enjoy a curated day of wine, scenic views, and great company as we visit Montelle Winery and Chandler Hill Vineyards.
• Roundtrip transportation from North Hanley MetroLink Station
• Visits to two premier wineries, Montelle Winery and Chandler Hill Vineyards
• Reserved group experience with Eta Mu Sigma Alumnae Chapter
• Time to enjoy wine tastings, food, and scenic vineyard views
• A fun, social atmosphere with music, networking, and fellowship
• The opportunity to support our scholarship fund
• Wine tastings and food purchases are not included in the ticket price and can be purchased individually at each winery
• Guests must be 21+ to participate
• Departure is prompt, please arrive between 11:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!