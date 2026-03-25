Eta Mu Sigma Alumnae Chapter

Hosted by

Eta Mu Sigma Alumnae Chapter

About this event

Sigma & Sip Scholarship Winery Fundraiser

Carsonville

MO 63121, USA

General Admission
$60

Your ticket to the Sigma & Sip Scholarship Winery Fundraiser includes roundtrip transportation and access to an unforgettable winery experience with Eta Mu Sigma Alumnae Chapter.

Sit back, relax, and enjoy a curated day of wine, scenic views, and great company as we visit Montelle Winery and Chandler Hill Vineyards.

What’s Included:

• Roundtrip transportation from North Hanley MetroLink Station
• Visits to two premier wineries, Montelle Winery and Chandler Hill Vineyards
• Reserved group experience with Eta Mu Sigma Alumnae Chapter
• Time to enjoy wine tastings, food, and scenic vineyard views
• A fun, social atmosphere with music, networking, and fellowship
• The opportunity to support our scholarship fund

Please Note:

• Wine tastings and food purchases are not included in the ticket price and can be purchased individually at each winery
• Guests must be 21+ to participate
• Departure is prompt, please arrive between 11:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!