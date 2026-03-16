Sip & Speak: An Afternoon with Alderwoman Monet S. Wilson

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About this event
Guests will enjoy wine and wings while supplies last, along with a panel discussion, community conversation, and door prizes. Seating is limited, and refreshments are available until exhausted.
Support women-centered conversations and community engagement. Community Sponsors receive recognition at the event and are listed among event supporters.
Your contribution helps make this Women's History Month gathering possible while supporting community initiatives.
Supporting Sponsors receive recognition during the event and name/logo placement on event materials. Your sponsorship helps provide a welcoming space for meaningful dialogue, networking, and community connection.
Leadership Sponsors receive prominent recognition during the event, logo placement on event materials, and acknowledgment during the program. Your sponsorship helps elevate community conversations and supports initiatives that uplift women and families.
Presenting Sponsors receive top billing as a featured sponsor, premier logo placement on event materials, and recognition during the event program. This sponsorship demonstrates leadership in supporting women, community engagement, and local initiatives.
If you would like to further support community programming and initiatives that uplift women and families, you may add an optional donation below. This is a donation and not a general admission ticket.
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