Citizens to Elect Monet S. Wilson

Hosted by

Citizens to Elect Monet S. Wilson

About this event

Sip & Speak: An Afternoon with Alderwoman Monet S. Wilson

664 Hirsch Ave

Calumet City, IL 60409, USA

General Admission
Free

Guests will enjoy wine and wings while supplies last, along with a panel discussion, community conversation, and door prizes. Seating is limited, and refreshments are available until exhausted.

Community Sponsor
$500

Support women-centered conversations and community engagement. Community Sponsors receive recognition at the event and are listed among event supporters.


Your contribution helps make this Women's History Month gathering possible while supporting community initiatives.

Supporting Sponsor
$1,500

Supporting Sponsors receive recognition during the event and name/logo placement on event materials. Your sponsorship helps provide a welcoming space for meaningful dialogue, networking, and community connection.

Leadership Sponsor
$2,500

Leadership Sponsors receive prominent recognition during the event, logo placement on event materials, and acknowledgment during the program. Your sponsorship helps elevate community conversations and supports initiatives that uplift women and families.

Presenting Sponsor
$3,500

Presenting Sponsors receive top billing as a featured sponsor, premier logo placement on event materials, and recognition during the event program. This sponsorship demonstrates leadership in supporting women, community engagement, and local initiatives.

Support Women's Community Programs
Pay what you can

If you would like to further support community programming and initiatives that uplift women and families, you may add an optional donation below. This is a donation and not a general admission ticket.

Add a donation for Citizens to Elect Monet S. Wilson

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