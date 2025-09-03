Sip & Support

Signal Hill, CA 90755, USA
Includes entrance to the event, wine tasting, light bites, and an uplifting program. Your ticket directly supports survivors of domestic violence. Enjoy a memorable afternoon and create lasting community impact.
All proceeds from this event directly support Su Casa’s mission to provide shelter and resources for survivors of domestic violence.
If you would like to make an additional donation please input your donation amount below under "Add a donation for Su Casa - Ending Domestic Violence".
Bring a guest and enjoy the evening together!
This package includes two General Admission tickets covering entrance, wine tasting, light bites, and attendance for both guests.
All proceeds from this purchase go directly toward supporting Su Casa’s mission.
Even if you can’t join us in person, you can still make a difference! Please input your donation amount below under "Add a donation for Su Casa - Ending Domestic Violence".
This donation-only option allows you to show your support for survivors and contribute to the vital services Su Casa provides.
