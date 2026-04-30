Sip & Support: A Hands of Hope Wine Tour

Enjoy a relaxed, small‑group wine tour with transportation provided by Yadkin Valley Wine Tours. We’ll visit four local wineries, enjoy tastings, and take in the beautiful vineyard views — all while supporting a mission that provides free medical care to those in need in our community.





Pickup Location:

Central meeting spot in Yadkinville

Time: 10:30 AM on September 12th





Lunch will be at Silo General Store, featuring their Amish homemade sandwiches.





Planned winery stops:

Shadow Springs • Dobbins Creek • Laurel Gray • Midnight Magdalena

(Subject to change)





Please note: This experience is for guests ages 21 and up.