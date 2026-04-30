Sip & Support: A Hands of Hope Wine Tour

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About this event
Enjoy a relaxed, small‑group wine tour with transportation provided by Yadkin Valley Wine Tours. We’ll visit four local wineries, enjoy tastings, and take in the beautiful vineyard views — all while supporting a mission that provides free medical care to those in need in our community.
Pickup Location:
Central meeting spot in Yadkinville
Time: 10:30 AM on September 12th
Lunch will be at Silo General Store, featuring their Amish homemade sandwiches.
Planned winery stops:
Shadow Springs • Dobbins Creek • Laurel Gray • Midnight Magdalena
(Subject to change)
Please note: This experience is for guests ages 21 and up.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!