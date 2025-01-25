Alabama State University Metro Atlanta Alumni Chapter Inc.
Sip and Support: Red Wine Category
Chateau Roques Mauriac Bordeaux Superieur, 2018
$15
Wine Enthusiast-Bordeaux Superieur, Bordeaux, France - "... this estate in the Entre-deux-Mers has produced a smooth wine that is polished from new wood, while also having layers of intense black-currant fruits. It is rich although fresh acidity counterbalances the density..."
Chateau Paradis Casseuil Bordeaux Red Rothschild
$20
Bordeaux - This estate winery belongs to Lafite Rothschild - "Rich red fruits explode out of the glass with touches of earth and oak. The palate is round and fresh, with hints of fresh black fruits and fine tannic structure. Enjoy by itself or with, mushrooms, meats or cheeses."
Chateau Mancedre Pessac-Leognan, 2019
$30
James Suckling-France - Bordeaux - Pessac-Leognan - "A medium-bodied red with dark-berry and chocolate character. Medium body, round tannins and a flavorful aftertaste. (Barrell Score of 89-90)"
Radius Cabernet
$15
Columbia Valley, WA - This delicious Cabernet greets you with aromas of red jammy fruits and black cherry. Hints of toasty oak lead to a delightful finish. A true crowd-pleaser, this is great for entertaining and pairs well with hors d'oeuvres.
Cruz Alta Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve, 2023
$15
James Suckling-Argentina - Mendoza - Juicy and polished red with hints of spices and walnuts to its red and dark fruit character. Medium- to full-bodied, polished but firm, with a silk texture at the end.
Cabernario No.8 Cabernet Sauvignon, 2019
$20
James Suckling-Maipo Valley, Chile - "Aromas of black fruit with wet-stone, leather and earthy undertones. It's full-bodied with polished tannins. Dusty and layered in the mouth with a round, creamy feel. Slightly earthy."
Truth & Valor Cabernet Sauvignon Paso Robles, 2021
$30
The Tasting Panel-California - Central Coast - Paso Robles - Deep, dense core with pronounced ripe black fruit, savory spice, and dark roast coffee notes. Full bodied and concentrated, in a layered style with good palate weight. Moderately long finish with ripe tannins.
1858 Cabernet Sauvignon Paso Robles
$40
Paso Robles, CA- From the Wagner Family, makers of Caymus. Black cherry and plum hit the front of the palate. Baking spice, with touches of vanilla and oak accompany the fruit while adding layers of complexity. Balanced with light acidity and fine tannins on the finish..
Cruz Alta Malbec Grand Reserve
$15
Mendoza, Argentina - A fruity wine with excellent body and strong tannins. Flavors of cherry, blackberry, boysenberry and plum intermingle with hints of ginger and pepper to create a long, full finish. Cruz Alta Grand Reserve Malbec named a top 50 Value by Wine and Spirits.
Finca Flichman Malbec Tupungato, 2020
$20
James Suckling-Argentina - Mendoza - Dark cherries, plums, smoke, oyster shells and cloves on the nose. Medium body with chewy tannins. It has a powdery texture on the palate with dark-fruit character and a spicy finish. Drink from 2023.
Mascota Vineyards Unanime Malbec, 2021
$30
James Suckling-Argentina - Mendoza - Rich but with fresh fruit notes. Blackberries, dark cherries and a touch of cocoa powder and violets. Pretty full, concentrated and fleshy on the palate with fine-grained tannins and a juicy, flavorful finish. Subtle black pepper looms in the lengthy finish.
Radius Merlot
$15
Washington- Flavors and aromas of sweet cherries, ripe red raspberries, succulent plums and marshmallow-y vanilla leading to a soft and silky finish. Enjoy with red meats, grilled fish and sharp cheeses.
Double Black Merlot Paso Robles
$15
Paso Robles, California - A deliciously smooth and rich Merlot that delivers layers of flavor. Ripe fruit and oak make this full-bodied wine the perfect pairing for any dish with red meat or savory sauces.
Ben Ami Merlot
$20
Israel- Made from grapes grown in the Galilee region, this blend of 85% Merlot and 15% Cabernet has the smoothness and structure characteristic of fine quality. Aged in American oak, it will improve over the next two to three years. Serve it with beef stew or other hearty meat dishes.
1858 Merlot California
$30
California- From the Wagner Family, makers of Caymus, this concentrated Merlot with flavors of anise, nutmeg and spicy chocolate is smooth on entry then fills the mouth with its structure and richness. This pairs perfectly with braised meats and roasted chicken.
Sheridan Mystique Yakima
$40
Yakima, WA - Dark purple rim with a complex nose of bing cherries, black currants, fig and spice.The wine is soft and elegant with beautiful texture and ripe tannins. The core of black fruit is rich and long.
Angeline Pinot Noir Reserve, 2022
$15
James Suckling-California - Mendocino - A fresh, mildly oaky wine that blends tasty and sumptuous red cherry, bay leaf, black tea, vanilla, and cinnamon notes on a full body with soft tannins. Approachable and easy.
Vennstone Pinot Noir California By Joe Wagner
$20
Beverage Dynamics-California - A rich, beautiful purple red in color with a hint of meatiness on the nose. The finish is easy and approachable, full of notes of black and blue berries. Great for any dinner table.
River Road Pinot Noir Russian River Valley Reserve
$30
Russian River Valley, Sonoma, CA- This Pinot Noir reflects the benefits of a cooler climate by exhibiting loads of elegance, with sweet cherry and plum flavors. Perfectly balanced refined fruit and soft tannins create a seductive, silky smooth wine.
Double Black Zinfandel Paso Robles
$15
Paso Robles, California- This full-bodied, elegant wine explodes with dark berry flavors and finishes with cracked pepper spice. Excellent with BBQ ribs, skirt steak, grilled sausages, and pasta marinara.
Double Black Zinfandel Reserve Paso
$20
Paso Robles, CA- "This reserve Zinfandel has very rich aromas of blackberries, deep dark red color and lush tannins. Dark fruit with beautiful oak balance rounds out t
Macchia Zinfandel Mischievous Lodi
$30
Lodi, CA- This old vine Zinfandel is a blend of five different old vine vineyards, resulting in a classic fruit-forward wine that is the centerpiece of all great Lodi wines. The rich, ripe berry flavors are highlighted with a subtle hint of soft vanilla-oak. Pair with veal or red meat.
Taylor Fladgate Select Reserve
$20
Portugal - Classic black fruit on the nose and palate. Firm, full-bodied flavor takes over in the mouth to create a bold flavor. Matured for two years in oak vats to develop while maintaining the bold fruit and sweetness. Would paire wonderfully with dark chocolate and berries!
