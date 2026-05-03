Sip For A Cause - A Mother's Day Fundraiser

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About this event
One menu. One moment. All heart. Choose one curated brunch experience and settle in for 50 minutes of good tea, good food, and great company. Your ticket supports safe housing and new beginnings in Santa Barbara County.
Choose from:
🫖 A Grand Time — English Breakfast Tea, Cucumber & Lox Sandwiches, Scones with Mascarpone & Jam
🍵 Desi Nasta Vibes — Masala Milk Chai, Luchi Bread & Aloo Dam (Potato Curry), Shuji Halwa
🌿 Tripti House Special — Pear Green Tea, Chicken Craisin Croissants (halal), Strawberry Salad & Red Velvet Cake
Each menu includes 1 cup of tea + 1 refill. Select your menu at time of booking.
Can't choose just one? We don't blame you. Select two menus and treat yourself — or bring a friend — to double the flavor, double the experience. Mix cultures, mix flavors, and make a memory while supporting POF's mission.
Choose from:
🫖 A Grand Time — English Breakfast Tea, Cucumber & Lox Sandwiches, Scones with Mascarpone & Jam
🍵 Desi Nasta Vibes — Masala Milk Chai, Luchi Bread & Aloo Dam (Potato Curry), Shuji Halwa
🌿 Tripti House Special — Pear Green Tea, Chicken Craisin Croissants, Strawberry Salad & Red Velvet Cake
Each menu includes 1 cup of tea + 1 refill. Select your menu at time of booking.
The full experience. All three. Every sip counts. Go all in and experience the full range of our Mother's Day table — from English Breakfast to Masala Chai to Pear Green Tea. This is for the generous soul who wants it all, and whose support brings us one step closer to our startup goal of creating safe, dignified housing for those who need it most.
Choose from:
🫖 A Grand Time — English Breakfast Tea, Cucumber & Lox Sandwiches, Scones with Mascarpone & Jam
🍵 Desi Nasta Vibes — Masala Milk Chai, Luchi Bread & Aloo Dam (Potato Curry), Shuji Halwa
🌿 Tripti House Special — Pear Green Tea, Chicken Craisin Croissants, Strawberry Salad & Red Velvet Cake
Each menu includes 1 cup of tea + 1 refill. Select your menu at time of booking.
One menu. One moment. All heart. Choose one curated brunch experience and settle in for 50 minutes of good tea, good food, and great company. Your ticket supports safe housing and new beginnings in Santa Barbara County.
Choose from:
🫖 A Grand Time — English Breakfast Tea, Cucumber & Lox Sandwiches, Scones with Mascarpone & Jam
🍵 Desi Nasta Vibes — Masala Milk Chai, Luchi Bread & Aloo Dam (Potato Curry), Shuji Halwa
🌿 Tripti House Special — Pear Green Tea, Chicken Craisin Croissants, Strawberry Salad & Red Velvet Cake
Each menu includes 1 cup of tea + 1 refill. Select your menu at time of booking.
Can't choose just one? We don't blame you. Select two menus and treat yourself — or bring a friend — to double the flavor, double the experience. Mix cultures, mix flavors, and make a memory while supporting POF's mission.
Choose from:
🫖 A Grand Time — English Breakfast Tea, Cucumber & Lox Sandwiches, Scones with Mascarpone & Jam
🍵 Desi Nasta Vibes — Masala Milk Chai, Luchi Bread & Aloo Dam (Potato Curry), Shuji Halwa
🌿 Tripti House Special — Pear Green Tea, Chicken Craisin Croissants, Strawberry Salad & Red Velvet Cake
Each menu includes 1 cup of tea + 1 refill. Select your menu at time of booking.
The full experience. All three. Every sip counts. Go all in and experience the full range of our Mother's Day table — from English Breakfast to Masala Chai to Pear Green Tea. This is for the generous soul who wants it all, and whose support brings us one step closer to our startup goal of creating safe, dignified housing for those who need it most.
Choose from:
🫖 A Grand Time — English Breakfast Tea, Cucumber & Lox Sandwiches, Scones with Mascarpone & Jam
🍵 Desi Nasta Vibes — Masala Milk Chai, Luchi Bread & Aloo Dam (Potato Curry), Shuji Halwa
🌿 Tripti House Special — Pear Green Tea, Chicken Craisin Croissants, Strawberry Salad & Red Velvet Cake
Each menu includes 1 cup of tea + 1 refill. Select your menu at time of booking.
One menu. One moment. All heart. Choose one curated brunch experience and settle in for 50 minutes of good tea, good food, and great company. Your ticket supports safe housing and new beginnings in Santa Barbara County.
Choose from:
🫖 A Grand Time — English Breakfast Tea, Cucumber & Lox Sandwiches, Scones with Mascarpone & Jam
🍵 Desi Nasta Vibes — Masala Milk Chai, Luchi Bread & Aloo Dam (Potato Curry), Shuji Halwa
🌿 Tripti House Special — Pear Green Tea, Chicken Craisin Croissants, Strawberry Salad & Red Velvet Cake
Each menu includes 1 cup of tea + 1 refill. Select your menu at time of booking.
Can't choose just one? We don't blame you. Select two menus and treat yourself — or bring a friend — to double the flavor, double the experience. Mix cultures, mix flavors, and make a memory while supporting POF's mission.
Choose from:
🫖 A Grand Time — English Breakfast Tea, Cucumber & Lox Sandwiches, Scones with Mascarpone & Jam
🍵 Desi Nasta Vibes — Masala Milk Chai, Luchi Bread & Aloo Dam (Potato Curry), Shuji Halwa
🌿 Tripti House Special — Pear Green Tea, Chicken Craisin Croissants, Strawberry Salad & Red Velvet Cake
Each menu includes 1 cup of tea + 1 refill. Select your menu at time of booking.
The full experience. All three. Every sip counts. Go all in and experience the full range of our Mother's Day table — from English Breakfast to Masala Chai to Pear Green Tea. This is for the generous soul who wants it all, and whose support brings us one step closer to our startup goal of creating safe, dignified housing for those who need it most.
Choose from:
🫖 A Grand Time — English Breakfast Tea, Cucumber & Lox Sandwiches, Scones with Mascarpone & Jam
🍵 Desi Nasta Vibes — Masala Milk Chai, Luchi Bread & Aloo Dam (Potato Curry), Shuji Halwa
🌿 Tripti House Special — Pear Green Tea, Chicken Craisin Croissants, Strawberry Salad & Red Velvet Cake
Each menu includes 1 cup of tea + 1 refill. Select your menu at time of booking.
One menu. One moment. All heart. Choose one curated brunch experience and settle in for 50 minutes of good tea, good food, and great company. Your ticket supports safe housing and new beginnings in Santa Barbara County.
Choose from:
🫖 A Grand Time — English Breakfast Tea, Cucumber & Lox Sandwiches, Scones with Mascarpone & Jam
🍵 Desi Nasta Vibes — Masala Milk Chai, Luchi Bread & Aloo Dam (Potato Curry), Shuji Halwa
🌿 Tripti House Special — Pear Green Tea, Chicken Craisin Croissants, Strawberry Salad & Red Velvet Cake
Each menu includes 1 cup of tea + 1 refill. Select your menu at time of booking.
Can't choose just one? We don't blame you. Select two menus and treat yourself — or bring a friend — to double the flavor, double the experience. Mix cultures, mix flavors, and make a memory while supporting POF's mission.
Choose from:
🫖 A Grand Time — English Breakfast Tea, Cucumber & Lox Sandwiches, Scones with Mascarpone & Jam
🍵 Desi Nasta Vibes — Masala Milk Chai, Luchi Bread & Aloo Dam (Potato Curry), Shuji Halwa
🌿 Tripti House Special — Pear Green Tea, Chicken Craisin Croissants, Strawberry Salad & Red Velvet Cake
Each menu includes 1 cup of tea + 1 refill. Select your menu at time of booking.
The full experience. All three. Every sip counts. Go all in and experience the full range of our Mother's Day table — from English Breakfast to Masala Chai to Pear Green Tea. This is for the generous soul who wants it all, and whose support brings us one step closer to our startup goal of creating safe, dignified housing for those who need it most.
Choose from:
🫖 A Grand Time — English Breakfast Tea, Cucumber & Lox Sandwiches, Scones with Mascarpone & Jam
🍵 Desi Nasta Vibes — Masala Milk Chai, Luchi Bread & Aloo Dam (Potato Curry), Shuji Halwa
🌿 Tripti House Special — Pear Green Tea, Chicken Craisin Croissants, Strawberry Salad & Red Velvet Cake
Each menu includes 1 cup of tea + 1 refill. Select your menu at time of booking.
Because every mother deserves flowers. Add a fresh bloom and a heartfelt card to your order. Each flower is hand-selected with love — from our garden when the season allows, or lovingly sourced from local favorites — and paired with a card for you to write your own message to mom.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!