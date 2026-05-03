Sip For A Cause - A Mother's Day Fundraiser

The full experience. All three. Every sip counts. Go all in and experience the full range of our Mother's Day table — from English Breakfast to Masala Chai to Pear Green Tea. This is for the generous soul who wants it all, and whose support brings us one step closer to our startup goal of creating safe, dignified housing for those who need it most.





Choose from:

🫖 A Grand Time — English Breakfast Tea, Cucumber & Lox Sandwiches, Scones with Mascarpone & Jam

🍵 Desi Nasta Vibes — Masala Milk Chai, Luchi Bread & Aloo Dam (Potato Curry), Shuji Halwa

🌿 Tripti House Special — Pear Green Tea, Chicken Craisin Croissants, Strawberry Salad & Red Velvet Cake

Each menu includes 1 cup of tea + 1 refill. Select your menu at time of booking.