Sip for Scholarship 2025

1166 MD-3 North

Gambrills, MD 21054, USA

General Admission
$125

An evening of Wine Tasting, Dinner and Dancing, Premium Open Bar, Silent Auction and Raffles.

Table Purchase
$875

8 seats for the price of 7. Grants access to an evening of Wine Tasting, Dinner and Dancing, Premium Open Bar, Silent Auction and Raffles.

Benefactor Level Donation
$500

Tax deductible donation to the TMB Foundation in support of scholarships. Includes 1 (One) free ticket to the Sip for Scholarship.

Combo - Table Purchase & Benefactor Donation
$1,250

Your generous contribution of a table purchase AND Benefactor level donation to the TMB Foundation in support of scholarships, Includes 2 (Two) free ticket to the Sip for Scholarship.

Add a donation for Taylor Morse & Brown

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!