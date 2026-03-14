Hosted by

Noah's Smile, Inc

About this event

Sip into Summer: An Afternoon at Palmer Vineyards Hosted by The Healing Hearts Project & Noah's Smile

5120 Sound Ave

Riverhead, NY 11901, USA

Single Ticket
$125

Your ticket includes:

Open bar of five wines/local craft beers

Charcuterie & Cheese

Whole menu of Food from Wood-Fired Pizza Truck

Couples Ticket
$225

Your ticket includes:

Open bar of five wines/local craft beers

Charcuterie & Cheese

Whole menu of Food from Wood-Fired Pizza Truck

Sponsor a Smile
Pay what you can

Can't make the event but still want to be part of something amazing?


Support our mission in an extra meaningful way. Sponsor a Smile is an optional donation that helps bring The Healing Hearts Project to Life while supporting families facing serious illnesses through Noah's Smile.


This is NOT a ticket for entry, but an additional opportunity to give and make a direct impact. Each contribution helps us continue spreading comfort, connection and hope to families who need it most.


We will also feature a Sponsor a Smile donation wall at the event, where guests can participate in this special experience in person.


Thank you for helping us turn compassion into action!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!