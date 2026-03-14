Sip into Summer: An Afternoon at Palmer Vineyards Hosted by The Healing Hearts Project & Noah's Smile

Can't make the event but still want to be part of something amazing?





Support our mission in an extra meaningful way. Sponsor a Smile is an optional donation that helps bring The Healing Hearts Project to Life while supporting families facing serious illnesses through Noah's Smile.





This is NOT a ticket for entry, but an additional opportunity to give and make a direct impact. Each contribution helps us continue spreading comfort, connection and hope to families who need it most.





We will also feature a Sponsor a Smile donation wall at the event, where guests can participate in this special experience in person.





Thank you for helping us turn compassion into action!