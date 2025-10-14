Friends of the Newtown Community Center

Hosted by

Friends of the Newtown Community Center

About this raffle

Sip 'n Shop Raffle

Holiday Cheer Bundle
$20
This includes 10 tickets

Must handwrite contact information on tickets.

Pick up your pre-ordered tickets in the Raffle Room Pre-Order Line during Sip 'n Shop.

All sales are final, no refunds. Pre-sale ends at midnight on 12/3/25.


Season of Giving Bundle
$40
This includes 25 tickets

Save more when you bundle!

Pick up your pre-ordered tickets in the Raffle Room Pre-Order Line during Sip 'n Shop. No need to hand-write anything! Your contact information will be recorded with the ticket number(s) you will receive.

All sales are final, no refunds. Pre-sale ends at midnight on 12/3/25.

Festive Favorites Bundle
$75
This includes 50 tickets

Great value for raffle lovers!

Pick up your pre-ordered tickets in the Raffle Room Pre-Order Line during Sip 'n Shop. No need to hand-write anything! Your contact information will be recorded with the ticket number(s) you will receive.

All sales are final, no refunds. Pre-sale ends at midnight on 12/3/25.

Jingle Jackpot Bundle
$90
This includes 100 tickets

Best deal for our biggest supporters!

Pick up your pre-ordered tickets in the Raffle Room Pre-Order Line during Sip 'n Shop. No need to hand-write anything! Your contact information will be recorded with the ticket number(s) you will receive.

All sales are final, no refunds. Pre-sale ends at midnight on 12/3/25.

Add a donation for Friends of the Newtown Community Center

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!