Sip 'n Shop Silent Auction

(Value: $327)

Dive into fun and build confidence with a group swim lesson at the Newtown Community Center, perfect for all levels, from Parent & Tot to Junior Stroke & Turn.* Certified instructors provide a supportive, engaging environment to help swimmers of all ages improve skills and feel at ease in the water.





Keep the momentum going with four (4) day passes to the Community Center pool, enjoy family swim time, practice new techniques, or splash around for pure aquatic fun!





*Session and availability restrictions may apply.