Sip 'n Shop Silent Auction

Starting bid
(Value: $327)
Dive into fun and build confidence with a group swim lesson at the Newtown Community Center, perfect for all levels, from Parent & Tot to Junior Stroke & Turn.* Certified instructors provide a supportive, engaging environment to help swimmers of all ages improve skills and feel at ease in the water.
Keep the momentum going with four (4) day passes to the Community Center pool, enjoy family swim time, practice new techniques, or splash around for pure aquatic fun!
*Session and availability restrictions may apply.
Starting bid
(Value: $254)
Ice Skating Fun for You and 7 Friends!
Create unforgettable memories with eight passes for an afternoon of ice skating at the Sports Center of Connecticut in Shelton. Glide across the ice, laugh with friends, and enjoy a classic winter activity perfect for all ages.
After skating, swing by Gino’s Pizza Parlor to enjoy delicious pizza or another favorite dish while you recap the day's fun and warm up together.
Note: Food and skate rentals are not included.
Starting bid
(Value: $500)
Are you dreaming of your next getaway?
Whether it’s a relaxing Caribbean cruise, an all-inclusive beach escape, or an inspiring European adventure, Expedia Cruises in Brookfield, CT, is here to make planning your perfect vacation effortless, exciting, and completely personalized. Expedia Cruises of Brookfield is a full-service travel agency backed by the trusted Expedia brand. The team of Vacation Consultants are passionate and knowledgeable about travel and dedicated to helping you explore the world your way - by Air, Land, or Sea!
Note: Valid for any cruise or land package. Not applicable on standalone flight bookings.
Starting bid
(Value: $510)
Men’s & Women’s Rhone DreamState Jogger Sets
These cozy two-piece offerings include a men’s DreamState ¼-zip and jogger set in navy (size large) and a women’s DreamState mock-neck and wide-leg pant set in WOLORE (size medium).
All the pieces are designed to balance breathable structure with an ultra-soft, weightless feel; perfect for recovery days, lounging at home, or grabbing a coffee around town.
Sizing Note: Both items may be exchanged for a different size, but are not returnable
Starting bid
(Value: $305)
Enjoy an unforgettable day with family or friends with 4 day-passes to Lake Compounce, the oldest continuously operating amusement park in the U.S. Take on iconic rides like the award-winning Boulder Dash, cool off in Crocodile Cove, Connecticut’s largest water park, and let your littlest adventurers experience big thrills in Kiddie Land.
To top off the fun, enjoy a delicious meal at Gino’s Pizza Parlor in Sandy Hook; the perfect way to end your day of adventure.
Starting bid
(Value: $300)
Enjoy a beautifully refreshed home with Two Maids of Danbury, who will provide two hours of professional cleaning right in your home! Their trained team will leave your space sparkling clean and refreshed. For your peace of mind, all cleaners are background-checked, insured, and bonded.
To help keep your home feeling clean even longer, this package also includes SNO Organics products; a perfect, natural way to maintain the clean.
Starting bid
(Value: $315)
Give your furry friend the royal treatment!
Pampered Pooch of Bethel is offering three professional dog grooming appointments, ensuring your pup stays clean, comfortable, and looking their best. You’ll also receive a generous jar of dog treats, enough to last for months!
To help keep your freshly groomed pet healthy, Pleasant Paws Pet Center offers a canine or feline rabies certificate, providing essential protection for your beloved companion.
Starting bid
(Value: $280)
Keep your home safe and your belly full this winter!
Berkshire Hearth & Home will provide a professional cleaning of your wood or pellet stove, ensuring it runs safely and efficiently all season long.
Afterward, curl up by the fire and enjoy delicious BD Provisions soup served in a beautiful ceramic bowl; the perfect recipe for comfort, warmth, and winter coziness.
Starting bid
(Value: $925)
Host an unforgettable gathering for 20–30 of your closest friends with an exclusive 2-hour private rental of the beautiful pergola and fire pits at Aquila’s Nest Vineyards. Relax under the glow of the fire, sip delicious wine, and enjoy a cozy, intimate atmosphere perfect for celebrating, unwinding, or simply spending quality time together. And make the evening even more special with food from Sandy Hook’s own Mangia Mi East ($25 gift card) that you can bring and enjoy under the pergola.
Note: Applicable to a non-holiday Wed/Thur visit/Expires April 2026. All wine to be purchased at Aquila’s Nest Vineyards. Gratuity excluded.
Starting bid
(Value: $338)
All the fun of LEGOLAND New York awaits with two 1-day passes! Enjoy a full day of rides, attractions, and creative exploration at this unforgettable theme park built for LEGO lovers of all ages.
Passes expire 6/30/2026
Grab a meal on the way or when you get home at Dodgingtown Market & Deli ($100). Keep the excitement going with a $50 gift card to Awesome Toys & Gifts in Monroe, CT. Perfect for choosing a fun LEGO set or another great toy. And inspire even more creativity at home with the LEGO “Awesome Ideas” book, filled with hundreds of imaginative build ideas.
Starting bid
(Value: $422)
Escape to the Rhode Island coast with a relaxing getaway to Narragansett and Block Island! Enjoy a one-night off-season stay (Sun–Thurs) at The Break Hotel in a beautiful Sunset King Room.
Dine at two Narragansett favorites with a $50 Coast Guard House gift card, featuring stunning ocean views, and a $50 George’s of Galilee gift card right on the harbor.
Your adventure continues with two round-trip Block Island Ferry tickets, plus a $75 Kimberly’s Restaurant gift card to enjoy once you arrive. Explore the island’s charm, great food, and coastal beauty all in one unforgettable getaway.
Starting bid
(Value: $450)
Tee Off in Style!
Golf Ranch of Brookfield offers two free hours in the “vibe bays” for up to 10 people with unlimited balls, clubs, and a $50 food & beverage credit. With their Top Tracer technology and “chill vibe”, everyone who visits Golf Ranch feels welcome. Whether it’s practicing your swing or competing in virtual courses, Top Tracer has a mode for every golfer.
Golf Ranch strives to be less formal, more chill. Grab a snack, work on your swing, and have fun!
Starting bid
(Value: $700)
Bold, strong, and engineered to perform, the Victorinox Fieldforce Chrono is a timepiece for those who embrace every challenge. Featuring a high-grade 316L stainless steel case and a monobloc dial designed to support an active, healthy lifestyle, this watch combines durability with style.
Equipped with chronograph and tachymeter functions, it delivers precision and functionality for any adventure, making it the perfect companion for individuals with a competitive spirit and a taste for excellence.
Starting bid
(Value: $800)
Experience all that Great Wolf Lodge has to offer with this 1-night stay in a Wolf Pup Den Suite (sleeps up to 4). Guests get to experience the 84-degree Colossal Indoor Waterpark, Dance Party, and Adventures of the Great Wolf Pack Epic Story Time, Bingo and Crafts, Fantastic Specialty-themed Restaurants, and so much more!
Waterpark passes are included for each registered guest. Passes are valid at 1:00 p.m. on the date of arrival until the close of the waterpark on the date of departure.
Starting bid
(Value: $350)
Get ready to rock with two (2) concert tickets* to your choice of show during the 2026 season at the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater, Connecticut’s premier outdoor concert venue!
Start the night off right with a stop at Jennie’s Pizza in Monroe to fuel up before the show.
Which concert will you choose?
Expires 9/1/2026. Tickets must be used together and cannot be split. Not combinable with other offers. No cash value. Concert selection is subject to availability.
Starting bid
(Value: $1,200)
Enjoy a culinary experience like no other with a private dumpling-making lesson for six, led by Chef/Owner Clark Neugold of Good Old Days and Marygold’s on Main. Held in the beautiful Lilac Room at Marygold’s, this 45-minute hands-on class teaches you how to create three types of dumplings, master three traditional folds, and craft three delicious sauces to pair with them.
Perfect for a fun night out, a unique celebration, or a foodie adventure with friends!
Note: Valid for bookings on Tuesday through Thursday after 4 PM. Drinks and gratuities not included.
Starting bid
(Value: $400)
Own a standout piece of NY Giants history with this Malik Nabers, autographed gold composite football. Bold and eye-catching, the gold finish makes this collectible truly shine, while the signature of the Giants’ #1 wide receiver adds undeniable value and authenticity.
Perfect for displaying in a case, on a shelf, or in your sports room, this premium piece is guaranteed to be a centerpiece in any NFL collection.
Starting bid
(Value: $700)
Wrap yourself in the spirit of the evening with this custom 70" x 70" Sip ’n Shop quilt, handcrafted by The Quilt Shop by Lois. Designed exclusively for the celebration, it features vibrant, wine-bottle themed fabrics that capture the fun, cozy, and indulgent atmosphere of the event.
Soft, warm, and beautifully pieced, this quilt is the perfect companion for unwinding at home with a glass of wine and enjoying the treasures you brought back from Sip ’n Shop. Whether displayed as a throw, layered on a bed, or showcased as a unique conversation piece, it brings charm, craftsmanship, and a cheerful touch to any room.
Starting bid
(Value: $800)
Escape to the charm of Washington, Connecticut, with an overnight stay for two at the Mayflower Inn & Spa in an elegant Classic Room, including breakfast for two.
Set on 58 acres of gardens and woodlands, this luxury retreat offers serenity, sophistication, and timeless New England elegance. Renowned for refined interiors, exceptional dining, and world-class wellness, this iconic Auberge Resort is perfect for romance, relaxation, and rejuvenation.
Restrictions or blackout dates may apply. Expires 12/31/2026
Starting bid
(Value: $354)
Say goodbye to laundry day with PJ’s Laundromat in Sandy Hook! Enjoy hassle-free washing services and reclaim your precious time, all made easier with a large Hulken Premier rolling tote, perfect for laundry and more.
And to sweeten your mornings, receive one full year of bagels from Bagel Delight, one dozen fresh bagels every month for 12 months! Perfect for family breakfasts, weekend treats, or sharing with friends.
Clean clothes + warm bagels = everyday life made easier (and tastier)!
Starting bid
(Value: $250)
Indulge in the ultimate pampering at Eurolux Salon and Day Spa in scenic Brookfield, Connecticut, where European technique meets American luxury. Focused on making you look and feel your absolute best, this package includes a $100 gift card toward the treatment of your choice.
Continue the experience at home with a curated selection of premium skin and hair products, so you can maintain that spa-fresh feeling every day.
Starting bid
(Value: $295)
Add a pop of color to your wardrobe with this Coach Christie Carryall Satchel in bright pink. Crafted from crossgrain leather, it features a zip-top closure, multiple interior pockets, and both a handle and adjustable strap for versatile shoulder or crossbody wear.
A beautiful, vibrant piece that brings classic Coach craftsmanship to any outfit; the perfect combination of luxury, practicality, and standout style.
Dimensions: 12"/Height: 8"/Width: 4.5" deep
Handle drop: 5 3/4"Strap drop 14-22.5"
Starting bid
(Value: $315)
Enjoy a deluxe basket from Pleasant Paws Pet Center, filled with toys and treats for both dogs and cats, along with a complimentary rabies certificate for your pet of choice. Pamper your furry companion and protect their health!
