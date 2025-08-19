Dress for Success Luzerne County

Hosted by

Dress for Success Luzerne County

About this event

Sip-N-Shop in Hazleton

8 W Broad St

Hazleton, PA 18201, USA

General Admission
$20

Admission includes parking, a signature cocktail and light refreshments, and access to shopping area.

Shop 'Til You Drop! Presenting Sponsor
$1,000

Includes:

Logo acknowledgement in event promotions

Dedicated social media post with logo

Opportunity to address attendees at event

6 complimentary early access admissions

Retail Therapy Sponsor
$500

Includes:

Acknowledgement in event promotions

Dedicated social media post

4 complimentary early access admissions

A Bit of Bling Sponsor
$250

Includes:

Acknowledgement at event

2 complimentary early access admissions

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!