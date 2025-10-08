2025 Silent Auction

Own a piece of lacrosse history with this authentic helmet signed by the 2016 University of North Carolina Men’s Lacrosse Team—the squad that defied the odds and clinched the NCAA National Championship in a thrilling underdog victory.

This collector’s item celebrates grit, teamwork, and Tar Heel pride. Whether you're a UNC alum, lacrosse enthusiast, or sports memorabilia collector, this helmet is a bold tribute to one of the sport’s most unforgettable seasons.