2025 Silent Auction

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Lacrosse the Nations’ Service Trips provide teams, players and coaches the opportunity to visit us on the ground and get involved directly in our programs. A trip is the best way to see the power our sport has to do some serious good while immersing yourself in a new culture and seeing the world through a new lens. Includes six nights in Colombia covering all meals, housing, in-country transportation, and fun excursions. Airfare to be purchased independently. Dates to be decided upon between both parties.
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Enjoy two unforgettable nights at the Tobin James Guest House in Paso Robles, CA —an exclusive wine country escape with vintage charm and vineyard views.
Stay includes wine tasting at the Wild West Tasting Room.
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The Benny Duffel is a refined take on a travel essential. Thoughtfully built with expandable sides, smart interior organization, and a quick-access exterior zip pocket, it keeps your journey smooth and your valuables close. The supple leather and tailored silhouette make it equally at home in an overhead bin or a weekend cabin. Made in the USA.
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Capture what you love most—whether it’s your pet, your home, or a cherished person—with a commissioned 8x10 portrait by celebrated artist Libby Chriss. Her warm, expressive style turns everyday moments into lasting keepsakes.
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Bring the Chesapeake Bay to your walls with this vibrant oil painting of crabs by a local Eastern Shore artist. Rich in texture and coastal spirit, it’s a celebration of regional flavor and artistic tradition
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Own a piece of lacrosse history with this authentic helmet signed by the 2016 University of North Carolina Men’s Lacrosse Team—the squad that defied the odds and clinched the NCAA National Championship in a thrilling underdog victory.
This collector’s item celebrates grit, teamwork, and Tar Heel pride. Whether you're a UNC alum, lacrosse enthusiast, or sports memorabilia collector, this helmet is a bold tribute to one of the sport’s most unforgettable seasons.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!