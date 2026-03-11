Sip, Savor, Shop Silent Auction

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Enjoy the best of local charm and coastal fun with this thoughtfully curated package!
This experience includes a custom Niceville-themed cutting board, postcards, and stickers by BayArea Awards & Engraving—perfect for showcasing your hometown pride. Then, take advantage of a relaxing paddleboard rental for two and explore the beautiful local waterways. To top it all off, unwind with a two-night stay at Tru by Hilton in Niceville, offering comfort and convenience in the heart of the area.
Retail Value: $450
Starting bid
Support performance, recovery, and overall wellness with this all-in-one athlete-focused package!
Train like a pro with two (2) one-on-one, one-hour sessions with Terrence Brooks of BRX Academy, offering elite-level instruction to elevate speed, agility, and game performance. Recover and recharge with a 60-minute therapeutic massage and stretching session from Judy Price, LMT. Plus, gain valuable insight into your body’s alignment and health with a comprehensive chiropractic package from Dr. Dean Jacks at Core Chiropractic, including an examination, digital X-rays (up to 5 views), and a detailed report of findings.
Retail Value: $400
Starting bid
Refresh, rejuvenate, and glow with this luxurious skincare experience at Blissful Beauty Bar.
Enjoy a Platinum Hydrafacial with your choice of Skyler or Carrie—designed to deeply cleanse, exfoliate, and hydrate your skin for a radiant, refreshed look. This top-tier treatment delivers instant results and long-lasting skin health benefits, making it the perfect self-care indulgence.
Retail Value: $300
Starting bid
Enjoy the perfect blend of relaxation and recreation with this elevated package!
Sip and savor a bottle of 2022 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon from Frank Family Vineyards, known for its rich flavor and exceptional quality. Pair it with a $50 gift certificate to Beach Liquors to stock up on your favorite selections. Then, hit the greens with four rounds of golf at Emerald Bay Golf Club, offering a beautiful course and an unforgettable playing experience.
Retail Value: $300
Starting bid
Bring warmth and style into your home with this beautifully curated collection from Cottonwood.
This package features a cozy driftwood candle, elegant stoneware oil cruet, roasted garlic bread spread, kitchen tea towel, scalloped circle frame, cheese spreaders, and the Tables & Spreads book—perfect for entertaining or elevating everyday living. To complete the experience, enjoy a bottle of Meiomi wine, ideal for pairing with your next gathering.
Retail Value: $150
Starting bid
Invest in your health, recovery, and performance with this well-rounded wellness package!
This package includes a $120 gift certificate to Spine Life Chiropractic to support alignment and overall wellness, a $200 gift certificate to Recovery Bar for advanced recovery treatments, and a one-month complimentary membership to Eagles Development Hitting/Training Center—perfect for athletes looking to improve strength, skill, and performance.
Retail Value: $420
Starting bid
Enjoy a unique blend of local charm, great taste, and athletic opportunity with this thoughtfully curated package.
This collection features a custom cutting board by Southern Confetti and a Niceville-themed kitchen towel—perfect for adding a personal touch to your kitchen or entertaining space. Sip and savor a bottle of 2022 Jordan Chardonnay from Russian River Valley, Sonoma County, celebrated for its crisp, balanced flavor, and enjoy a $50 gift certificate to Beach Liquors to stock your favorites.
To round out this package, take advantage of a one-month complimentary membership to Eagles Development Hitting/Training Center—ideal for athletes looking to sharpen their skills and elevate performance.
Retail Value: $250
Starting bid
Treat the kids (or the kid at heart!) with this fun-filled package from Costa Family McDonald’s!
Enjoy Happy Meals for a year, paired with a basket full of goodies that’s sure to bring smiles and excitement. Perfect for family outings, easy dinners, or special treats throughout the year, this package delivers both convenience and fun.
Retail Value: $300
Starting bid
Own a piece of music history with this signed, framed, and certified photo of Johnny Cash.
Known as the “Man in Black,” Johnny Cash remains one of the most influential artists in country music. This authenticated collectible is beautifully framed and ready to display—making it a standout addition for any music lover or memorabilia collector.
Retail Value: $250
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