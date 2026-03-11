Sip, Savor, Shop Silent Auction

Enjoy the best of local charm and coastal fun with this thoughtfully curated package!

This experience includes a custom Niceville-themed cutting board, postcards, and stickers by BayArea Awards & Engraving—perfect for showcasing your hometown pride. Then, take advantage of a relaxing paddleboard rental for two and explore the beautiful local waterways. To top it all off, unwind with a two-night stay at Tru by Hilton in Niceville, offering comfort and convenience in the heart of the area.

Retail Value: $450