Sip, Snack & Spin

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About this event
Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776, USA
The admission price includes one alcoholic drink, non-alcoholic beverages, food, and entertainment. Additional alcoholic drinks are available for purchase.
Top-billed sponsor, keeps the party alive!
Thanks for keeping the dance floor full!
Your name front and center on the DJ setup – you're the sound of the night!
Your name on the main bar – celebrate in style!
Your name on the drink dispenser – love in every pour!
Your name will help make this a good night!
Shout out your name – fun, funky, and full of flair!
$
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