North Shore Jewish Center (fundraising)

Hosted by

North Shore Jewish Center (fundraising)

About this event

Sip, Snack & Spin

385 Old Town Rd

Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776, USA

General admission
$54

The admission price includes one alcoholic drink, non-alcoholic beverages, food, and entertainment. Additional alcoholic drinks are available for purchase.

“Stayin’ Alive” Sponsorship
$2,500

Top-billed sponsor, keeps the party alive!

“I Wanna Dance With Somebody” Sponsorship
$1,800

Thanks for keeping the dance floor full!

“Drop the Beat” Sponsorship
$1,250

Your name front and center on the DJ setup – you're the sound of the night!

“Raise Your Glass” Sponsorship
$500

Your name on the main bar – celebrate in style!

“You’re the One That I Want” Sponsorship
$250

Your name on the drink dispenser – love in every pour!

“I Gotta Feeling” Sponsorship
$180

Your name will help make this a good night!

“Hey Ya!” Sponsorship
$36

Shout out your name – fun, funky, and full of flair!

Add a donation for North Shore Jewish Center (fundraising)

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!