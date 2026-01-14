Sip, Stitch & Chat: Hat Embroidery

Hat Embroidery Class with Emily Cook

Get creative with your very own stocking hat embroidery! Join Journey Mom and teacher Emily Cook for a hands-on class where you’ll learn to stitch and personalize your hat.

Date & Time: February 2nd, 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Cost: $15 for supplies

What to Bring: Your own stocky cap (a few caps will be available for purchase if needed)

Important: Participants are asked to sign up ahead of time so Emily can plan accordingly.

Whether you’re new to embroidery or just looking for a fun, crafty night, this class is a great way to relax, create, and connect.