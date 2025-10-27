Hosted by

Laker Educational Foundation

About this event

Sales closed

Sip + Support Silent Auction, 2025

Pick-up location

Spring Lake Farm

#1- Family Fun Day, Skates + Sweets item
#1- Family Fun Day, Skates + Sweets
$30

Starting bid

Grab the fam and hit the rink! Roller skate or blade the day away and then follow-up your hard work with sweets from Edelweiss Bakery.
Package Includes: 6 Buy One, Get One tickets to Skateville and a $25 gift card to Edelweiss Bakery.

Value: $85

#2- Family Fun Day, Top Golf + Pizza Party item
#2- Family Fun Day, Top Golf + Pizza Party
$40

Starting bid

Grab the crew and head to Top Golf! Enjoy a round of their wild and crazy golf and follow it up by pizza for dinner.


Package Includes:

$50 gift card, Top Golf

$50 gift card, Enzo's Pizza


Value- $100

#3- Family Fun Day, Laser Lights + Bakery Delights item
#3- Family Fun Day, Laser Lights + Bakery Delights
$25

Starting bid

Grab your best competition and head to Grand Slam for the trifecta of fun! Laser tag, mini golf and crazy carts are all included. Then grab lunch (and a cookie!) from Edelweiss Bakery.


Package Includes:

Laser tag walk-in package for 2 (unlimited laser tag, mini golf and crazy cars and arcade credits)

$25 gift card to Edelweiss.

Value- $65

#4- Grill + Chill Night item
#4- Grill + Chill Night
$65

Starting bid

Light up your new charcoal grill, grab your favorite protein and cold drink and get ready to enjoy a delicious meal!


Package Includes:

$50 gift card, Village Liquor

$50 gift card, HyVee

Charcoal Grill, donated by Lowes.


Value: $180


https://www.lowes.com/pd/Char-Griller-Portable-Charcoal-Grill-and-Side-Fire-Box-17-in-W-Black-Barrel-Charcoal-Grill/5013686151

#5- Treat Yourself item
#5- Treat Yourself
$40

Starting bid

Treat yourself and put your feet up! No muss, no fuss with this pamper package!

Package Includes:

$50 gift card to Cole's Salon

$50 gift card to Rise Modern Wellness

Value: $100

#6- Easy Dinner Night item
#6- Easy Dinner Night
$25

Starting bid

Don't feel like cooking? We've got you covered!


Package Includes:

$50 gift card, McHugh's



Value: $50

#7- Date Night item
#7- Date Night
$50

Starting bid

Pizza for the kids, a fabulous dinner at PLate for you!

Package Includes:

$50 gift card, Enzo's Pizza
$100 gift card, PLate on Main


Value: $150

#8- Family Splash Day item
#8- Family Splash Day
$70

Starting bid

Grab your swimsuit and goggles and get ready for a twistin, turnin, splashing good time at Great Wolf Lodge!

Package Includes: 4 pack of Water Park Day passes. Expiration: 11/2026

Value: $200

#9- Grill + Go item
#9- Grill + Go
$150

Starting bid

Pack up your Yeti Hopper backpack cooler, grab the Blackstone griddle and head to the great outdoors for a day of adventure and elevated outdoor cooking!

Package Includes:

Yeti Hopper M15 Backpack Cooler, Dark Gray (https://www.yeti.com/coolers/soft-coolers/18060131611.html)


Blackstone 17" Griddle Top w/ Travel Bag (https://blackstoneproducts.com/products/17-original-tabletop-stainless-griddle)

Courtesy of River Valley Behavioral Health


Value: $400

#10- Laker Super Fan item
#10- Laker Super Fan
$25

Starting bid

Come on out and support our PLHS students! Throw on some new Laker fan gear and let's hear you cheer!

Package Includes: Adult Activities Punch Card for 10 home events and Laker gear (1-2 items) of the winner's choosing (quarter-zips, bags, etc.)
Courtesy of PLHS Activities Department

Value: $145

#11- Laker Super Fan item
#11- Laker Super Fan
$25

Starting bid

Come on out and support our PLHS students! Throw on some new Laker fan gear and let's hear you cheer!

Package Includes: Adult Activities Punch Card for 10 home events and Laker gear (1-2 items) of the winner's choosing (quarter-zips, bags, etc.)
Courtesy of PLHS Activities Department

Value: $145

#12 - PLHS Student Parking Pass item
#12 - PLHS Student Parking Pass
$100

Starting bid

Avoid the hassle and hustle of purchasing your student's parking pass!

Package Includes: Student parking pass for the 2026-2027 school year
Courtesy of Prior Lake High School

Value: $250

#13 - PLHS Student Parking Pass item
#13 - PLHS Student Parking Pass
$100

Starting bid

Avoid the hassle and hustle of purchasing your student's parking pass!

Package Includes: Student parking pass for the 2026-2027 school year
Courtesy of Prior Lake High School

Value: $250

#14- Front Porch Rockin item
#14- Front Porch Rockin
$200

Starting bid

The Days End Swivel-Glider Chair combines traditional styling with a swivel and gentle gliding motion. Crafted from weather-resistant poly lumber, it’s a low-maintenance favorite for porches, patios, and any spot you like to linger.

Details and images found at:

https://bytheyard.net/days-end-swivel-glider-chair

Courtesy of By the Yard


Value: $780

#15- A Travel Adventure Awaits item
#15- A Travel Adventure Awaits
$2,500

Starting bid

Experience the trip of a lifetime with the ultimate escape tailored for 2 guests. Indulge in the breathtaking beauty of your chosen destination: the timeless charm of Italy or the serene paradise of Bali. Each trip offers an unforgettable 7-night getaway designed to immerse you in your dream destination's culture, cuisine, and landscapes.

Details found at: https://www.sojournventurestravel.com/escape-for-two-np

Courtesy of Sojourn Adventures

Value: $3,700

#16- Cabin Weekend Getaway item
#16- Cabin Weekend Getaway
$175

Starting bid

Cabin living, up north just can't be beat! Enjoy a weekend stay at a cabin on Fourth Crow Wing Lake in Nevis, Minnesota for 8 -10 people (3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom). Details and images found at: https://evolve.com/vacation-rentals/us/mn/nevis/272974

Courtesy of Charlie & Nneka Sederstrom

Value: $500

#17 - Tune Up + Polish Up item
#17 - Tune Up + Polish Up
$75

Starting bid

Make sure your ride is ready to roll with an oil change from Christian Brothers Auto and a fresh wash from Paradise Car Wash.

Package Includes:

Free oil change certificate from Christian Brothers Auto.


Car wash pack- 5 full service premium wash pass pack.

Value: $220

#18 - Tune Up + Polish Up item
#18 - Tune Up + Polish Up
$75

Starting bid

Make sure your ride is ready to roll with an oil change from Christian Brothers Auto and a fresh wash from Paradise Car Wash.

Package Includes:

Free oil change certificate from Christian Brothers Auto.


Car wash pack- 5 full service premium wash pass pack.

Value: $220

#19- Auto Tune-Up item
#19- Auto Tune-Up
$150

Starting bid

Car troubles? Bring it to ProService for a thorough check-up!

Package Includes:

Five $30 gift cards, ProService

Value: $150

#20- Total Gaming Package item
#20- Total Gaming Package
$300

Starting bid

Become the ultimate gamer with a new Xbox Series X bundle, Ultimate Game Pass and a pair of limited edition Crocs- the perfect gift for any video game enthusiast!

Package Includes:

*Xbox Series X Console 1TB Digital Edition

*Ultimate game pass

*2 controllers

*Limited edition Crocs with custom "gibitz" (size ordered after purchase)

Courtesy of The Laker Educational Foundation

Value: $810

#21- An Evening at the Theater item
#21- An Evening at the Theater
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy an evening of wonderment and creativity at the Children's Theater.


Package Includes:

Two tickets to any performance in the 2025-2026 season.

https://childrenstheatre.org/

Courtesy of The Children's Theater

Value: $120

#22- Cozy Up by the Fireplace item
#22- Cozy Up by the Fireplace
$40

Starting bid

Stay in and cozy up with a bottle of wine, a handcrafted wine chiller and a new book by a local author!

Package Includes:

*Handmade pottery wine chiller, crafted by Steve Showwalter (PLHS teacher)

*Bottle of wine

*Signed copy of "The Solitary Walker" by Nancy Allen Mastro (former PLSAS staff)

Courtesy of Steve Showwalter and Nancy Allen Mastro.


Value: $115

#23- Support Local Creators item
#23- Support Local Creators
$125

Starting bid

This beautiful piece of art would be a perfect fit in anyone's home. Enjoy it with a great book from a local author.

Package Includes:

*Artwork from Greg Euclide, former art teacher at PLHS

*Signed copy of "The Solitary Walker" by Nancy Allen Mastro (former PLSAS staff)

Courtesy of Greg Euclide and Nancy Allen Mastro

Value: $1,235

#24 - PLHS Crafted, Rocket Stove item
#24 - PLHS Crafted, Rocket Stove
$50

Starting bid

Rocket your way to the most efficient form of heat with a metal rocket stove. Handcrafted by Prior Lake High School students in the Metals Lab in the Industrial Tech Department.

Courtesy of PLHS Industrial Tech Department

Value: $150

#25 - PLHS Crafted, Wooden Cutting Board item
#25 - PLHS Crafted, Wooden Cutting Board
$20

Starting bid

Hand-cut, designed and stained by PLHS students from the Woods Lab in the Industrial Tech department. Truly a one of a kind piece!

Courtesy of PLHS Industrial Tech Department


8" x 9.5"

Value: $50

#26 - PLHS Crafted, Wooden Cutting Board item
#26 - PLHS Crafted, Wooden Cutting Board
$20

Starting bid

Hand-cut, designed and stained by PLHS students from the Woods Lab in the Industrial Tech department. Truly a one of a kind piece!

Courtesy of PLHS Industrial Tech Department.

7" x 11"


Value: $50

#27 - PLHS Crafted, Wooden Cutting Board item
#27 - PLHS Crafted, Wooden Cutting Board
$40

Starting bid

Hand-cut, designed and stained by PLHS students from the Woods Lab in the Industrial Tech department. Truly a one of a kind piece!

Courtesy of PLHS Industrial Tech Department

9" x 11"


Value: $125

#28 - PLHS Crafted, Wooden Cutting Board item
#28 - PLHS Crafted, Wooden Cutting Board
$50

Starting bid

Hand-cut, designed and stained by PLHS students from the Woods Lab in the Industrial Tech department. Truly a one of a kind piece!

Courtesy of PLHS Industrial Tech Department

11" x 15"


Value: $150

#29 - Minneapolis Icon item
#29 - Minneapolis Icon
$50

Starting bid

This beautiful authentic watercolor piece by local artist Jean Allen, showcases the iconic Grainbelt sign in Minneapolis.


Courtesy of Jean Allen


Value: $300

#30 - Project Time item
#30 - Project Time
$75

Starting bid

Time to cross off those projects that have been on the list forever. This Milwaukee power tool set, will help you cruise right on through the list!


https://www.homedepot.com/p/Milwaukee-M12-12V-Lithium-Ion-Brushless-Cordless-Subcompact-Brushless-4-Tool-Combo-Kit-3494-24/335290384


Courtesy of The Home Depot


Value: $350

#31 - Honey, Can I Please? item
#31 - Honey, Can I Please?
$50

Starting bid

"Honey, can I please go to the Minneapolis Gun Club to shoot some trap? I"ll do the Costco run and even buy you flowers from Stems and Vines?!"


Package Includes:

*2 rounds of skeet or trap shooting (stands and shells)

*$50 Gift card, Costco

*$25 Gift card, Stems and Vines


Value: $135

#32 - Training Time item
#32 - Training Time
$40

Starting bid

Get in some extra baseball or softball reps this offseason with the pros at MASH Performance.


Package Includes:

2 softball / baseball classes and a MASH Performance hat.


Value: $125

#33 - Ride Along with the PLPD item
#33 - Ride Along with the PLPD
$25

Starting bid

Let's get to know and appreciate our Prior Lake Police Department!


Package Includes:

Tour of department and ride along for an adult only.

~ 4 hours

*Background check required for ride along


Value: $75

#34 - Behind the Scenes at PLPD item
#34 - Behind the Scenes at PLPD
$20

Starting bid

Let's get to know and appreciate our Prior Lake Police Department!


Package Includes:

Tour of department for child and adult. ~1-2 hours


Value: $75

#35 - Just Like Wine Country item
#35 - Just Like Wine Country
$200

Starting bid

Salut! Grab your favorite wine loving friends to enjoy a private tasting class for up to 20 people.


Package Includes:

Private wine tasting class for up to 20 people at Total Wine


Courtesy of Total Wine, Burnsville


Value: $600

#36 - The Mystery Bottle item
#36 - The Mystery Bottle
$30

Starting bid

What's in the Mystery Bag? Could it be wine, whiskey, tequila or bourbon?! You'll have to win to know!


Courtesy of PLate on Main


Value: $80

#37 - The Mystery Bottle item
#37 - The Mystery Bottle
$25

Starting bid

What's in the Mystery Bag? Could it be wine, whiskey, tequila or bourbon?! You'll have to win to know!


Courtesy of PLate on Main


Value: $60

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