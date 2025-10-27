Sip + Support Silent Auction, 2025

Grab your best competition and head to Grand Slam for the trifecta of fun! Laser tag, mini golf and crazy carts are all included. Then grab lunch (and a cookie!) from Edelweiss Bakery.



Package Includes:

Laser tag walk-in package for 2 (unlimited laser tag, mini golf and crazy cars and arcade credits)

$25 gift card to Edelweiss.



Value- $65