Sip + Support Silent Auction, 2025

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Spring Lake Farm
Starting bid
Grab the fam and hit the rink! Roller skate or blade the day away and then follow-up your hard work with sweets from Edelweiss Bakery.
Package Includes: 6 Buy One, Get One tickets to Skateville and a $25 gift card to Edelweiss Bakery.
Value: $85
Starting bid
Grab the crew and head to Top Golf! Enjoy a round of their wild and crazy golf and follow it up by pizza for dinner.
Package Includes:
$50 gift card, Top Golf
$50 gift card, Enzo's Pizza
Value- $100
Starting bid
Grab your best competition and head to Grand Slam for the trifecta of fun! Laser tag, mini golf and crazy carts are all included. Then grab lunch (and a cookie!) from Edelweiss Bakery.
Package Includes:
Laser tag walk-in package for 2 (unlimited laser tag, mini golf and crazy cars and arcade credits)
$25 gift card to Edelweiss.
Value- $65
Starting bid
Light up your new charcoal grill, grab your favorite protein and cold drink and get ready to enjoy a delicious meal!
Package Includes:
$50 gift card, Village Liquor
$50 gift card, HyVee
Charcoal Grill, donated by Lowes.
Value: $180
https://www.lowes.com/pd/Char-Griller-Portable-Charcoal-Grill-and-Side-Fire-Box-17-in-W-Black-Barrel-Charcoal-Grill/5013686151
Starting bid
Treat yourself and put your feet up! No muss, no fuss with this pamper package!
Package Includes:
$50 gift card to Cole's Salon
$50 gift card to Rise Modern Wellness
Value: $100
Starting bid
Don't feel like cooking? We've got you covered!
Package Includes:
$50 gift card, McHugh's
Value: $50
Starting bid
Pizza for the kids, a fabulous dinner at PLate for you!
Package Includes:
$50 gift card, Enzo's Pizza
$100 gift card, PLate on Main
Value: $150
Starting bid
Grab your swimsuit and goggles and get ready for a twistin, turnin, splashing good time at Great Wolf Lodge!
Package Includes: 4 pack of Water Park Day passes. Expiration: 11/2026
Value: $200
Starting bid
Pack up your Yeti Hopper backpack cooler, grab the Blackstone griddle and head to the great outdoors for a day of adventure and elevated outdoor cooking!
Package Includes:
Yeti Hopper M15 Backpack Cooler, Dark Gray (https://www.yeti.com/coolers/soft-coolers/18060131611.html)
Blackstone 17" Griddle Top w/ Travel Bag (https://blackstoneproducts.com/products/17-original-tabletop-stainless-griddle)
Courtesy of River Valley Behavioral Health
Value: $400
Starting bid
Come on out and support our PLHS students! Throw on some new Laker fan gear and let's hear you cheer!
Package Includes: Adult Activities Punch Card for 10 home events and Laker gear (1-2 items) of the winner's choosing (quarter-zips, bags, etc.)
Courtesy of PLHS Activities Department
Value: $145
Starting bid
Come on out and support our PLHS students! Throw on some new Laker fan gear and let's hear you cheer!
Package Includes: Adult Activities Punch Card for 10 home events and Laker gear (1-2 items) of the winner's choosing (quarter-zips, bags, etc.)
Courtesy of PLHS Activities Department
Value: $145
Starting bid
Avoid the hassle and hustle of purchasing your student's parking pass!
Package Includes: Student parking pass for the 2026-2027 school year
Courtesy of Prior Lake High School
Value: $250
Starting bid
Avoid the hassle and hustle of purchasing your student's parking pass!
Package Includes: Student parking pass for the 2026-2027 school year
Courtesy of Prior Lake High School
Value: $250
Starting bid
The Days End Swivel-Glider Chair combines traditional styling with a swivel and gentle gliding motion. Crafted from weather-resistant poly lumber, it’s a low-maintenance favorite for porches, patios, and any spot you like to linger.
Details and images found at:
https://bytheyard.net/days-end-swivel-glider-chair
Courtesy of By the Yard
Value: $780
Starting bid
Experience the trip of a lifetime with the ultimate escape tailored for 2 guests. Indulge in the breathtaking beauty of your chosen destination: the timeless charm of Italy or the serene paradise of Bali. Each trip offers an unforgettable 7-night getaway designed to immerse you in your dream destination's culture, cuisine, and landscapes.
Details found at: https://www.sojournventurestravel.com/escape-for-two-np
Courtesy of Sojourn Adventures
Value: $3,700
Starting bid
Cabin living, up north just can't be beat! Enjoy a weekend stay at a cabin on Fourth Crow Wing Lake in Nevis, Minnesota for 8 -10 people (3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom). Details and images found at: https://evolve.com/vacation-rentals/us/mn/nevis/272974
Courtesy of Charlie & Nneka Sederstrom
Value: $500
Starting bid
Make sure your ride is ready to roll with an oil change from Christian Brothers Auto and a fresh wash from Paradise Car Wash.
Package Includes:
Free oil change certificate from Christian Brothers Auto.
Car wash pack- 5 full service premium wash pass pack.
Value: $220
Starting bid
Make sure your ride is ready to roll with an oil change from Christian Brothers Auto and a fresh wash from Paradise Car Wash.
Package Includes:
Free oil change certificate from Christian Brothers Auto.
Car wash pack- 5 full service premium wash pass pack.
Value: $220
Starting bid
Car troubles? Bring it to ProService for a thorough check-up!
Package Includes:
Five $30 gift cards, ProService
Value: $150
Starting bid
Become the ultimate gamer with a new Xbox Series X bundle, Ultimate Game Pass and a pair of limited edition Crocs- the perfect gift for any video game enthusiast!
Package Includes:
*Xbox Series X Console 1TB Digital Edition
*Ultimate game pass
*2 controllers
*Limited edition Crocs with custom "gibitz" (size ordered after purchase)
Courtesy of The Laker Educational Foundation
Value: $810
Starting bid
Enjoy an evening of wonderment and creativity at the Children's Theater.
Package Includes:
Two tickets to any performance in the 2025-2026 season.
Courtesy of The Children's Theater
Value: $120
Starting bid
Stay in and cozy up with a bottle of wine, a handcrafted wine chiller and a new book by a local author!
Package Includes:
*Handmade pottery wine chiller, crafted by Steve Showwalter (PLHS teacher)
*Bottle of wine
*Signed copy of "The Solitary Walker" by Nancy Allen Mastro (former PLSAS staff)
Courtesy of Steve Showwalter and Nancy Allen Mastro.
Value: $115
Starting bid
This beautiful piece of art would be a perfect fit in anyone's home. Enjoy it with a great book from a local author.
Package Includes:
*Artwork from Greg Euclide, former art teacher at PLHS
*Signed copy of "The Solitary Walker" by Nancy Allen Mastro (former PLSAS staff)
Courtesy of Greg Euclide and Nancy Allen Mastro
Value: $1,235
Starting bid
Rocket your way to the most efficient form of heat with a metal rocket stove. Handcrafted by Prior Lake High School students in the Metals Lab in the Industrial Tech Department.
Courtesy of PLHS Industrial Tech Department
Value: $150
Starting bid
Hand-cut, designed and stained by PLHS students from the Woods Lab in the Industrial Tech department. Truly a one of a kind piece!
Courtesy of PLHS Industrial Tech Department
8" x 9.5"
Value: $50
Starting bid
Hand-cut, designed and stained by PLHS students from the Woods Lab in the Industrial Tech department. Truly a one of a kind piece!
Courtesy of PLHS Industrial Tech Department.
7" x 11"
Value: $50
Starting bid
Hand-cut, designed and stained by PLHS students from the Woods Lab in the Industrial Tech department. Truly a one of a kind piece!
Courtesy of PLHS Industrial Tech Department
9" x 11"
Value: $125
Starting bid
Hand-cut, designed and stained by PLHS students from the Woods Lab in the Industrial Tech department. Truly a one of a kind piece!
Courtesy of PLHS Industrial Tech Department
11" x 15"
Value: $150
Starting bid
This beautiful authentic watercolor piece by local artist Jean Allen, showcases the iconic Grainbelt sign in Minneapolis.
Courtesy of Jean Allen
Value: $300
Starting bid
Time to cross off those projects that have been on the list forever. This Milwaukee power tool set, will help you cruise right on through the list!
https://www.homedepot.com/p/Milwaukee-M12-12V-Lithium-Ion-Brushless-Cordless-Subcompact-Brushless-4-Tool-Combo-Kit-3494-24/335290384
Courtesy of The Home Depot
Value: $350
Starting bid
"Honey, can I please go to the Minneapolis Gun Club to shoot some trap? I"ll do the Costco run and even buy you flowers from Stems and Vines?!"
Package Includes:
*2 rounds of skeet or trap shooting (stands and shells)
*$50 Gift card, Costco
*$25 Gift card, Stems and Vines
Value: $135
Starting bid
Get in some extra baseball or softball reps this offseason with the pros at MASH Performance.
Package Includes:
2 softball / baseball classes and a MASH Performance hat.
Value: $125
Starting bid
Let's get to know and appreciate our Prior Lake Police Department!
Package Includes:
Tour of department and ride along for an adult only.
~ 4 hours
*Background check required for ride along
Value: $75
Starting bid
Let's get to know and appreciate our Prior Lake Police Department!
Package Includes:
Tour of department for child and adult. ~1-2 hours
Value: $75
Starting bid
Salut! Grab your favorite wine loving friends to enjoy a private tasting class for up to 20 people.
Package Includes:
Private wine tasting class for up to 20 people at Total Wine
Courtesy of Total Wine, Burnsville
Value: $600
Starting bid
What's in the Mystery Bag? Could it be wine, whiskey, tequila or bourbon?! You'll have to win to know!
Courtesy of PLate on Main
Value: $80
Starting bid
What's in the Mystery Bag? Could it be wine, whiskey, tequila or bourbon?! You'll have to win to know!
Courtesy of PLate on Main
Value: $60
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