Sips With Purpose

About this event
Fresh strawberries blended with bubbly lemon-lime soda and creamy vanilla, topped with whipped cream for a sweet, dessert-style sip that tastes like summer in a cup.
Cold Dr Pepper mixed with rich coconut cream, a hint of vanilla, and blackberry syrup—smooth, dark, and just the right amount of mysterious.
Mountain Dew mixed with coconut and lime syrups, softened with half-and-half for a tropical, citrusy kick that’s bright and refreshing.
Coca-Cola meets vanilla syrup, espresso, brown sugar, and heavy cream, finished with a touch of cinnamon. Bold, creamy, and dangerously good.
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