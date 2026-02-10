Basalt - Carbondale P.E.O.

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Basalt - Carbondale P.E.O.

About this event

Sips for Scholarships

110 Snowmass Dr

Carbondale, CO 81623, USA

Individual Ticket
$75

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Valid for 1 person.

*By purchasing a ticket, you agree and certify that all ticket holders are 21 years of age or older. Proof of valid government-issued identification may be required upon entry.

Pair Ticket
$125
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Valid for 2 people.

*By purchasing a ticket, you agree and certify that all ticket holders are 21 years of age or older. Proof of valid government-issued identification may be required upon entry.

Table
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

This group ticket includes admission for 6 guests and a reserved table for your group to connect, celebrate, and engage without worrying about seating.

*By purchasing a ticket, you agree and certify that all ticket holders are 21 years of age or older. Proof of valid government-issued identification may be required upon entry.

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