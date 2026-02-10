Sips for Scholarships

About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Valid for 1 person.
*By purchasing a ticket, you agree and certify that all ticket holders are 21 years of age or older. Proof of valid government-issued identification may be required upon entry.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Valid for 2 people.
*By purchasing a ticket, you agree and certify that all ticket holders are 21 years of age or older. Proof of valid government-issued identification may be required upon entry.
This group ticket includes admission for 6 guests and a reserved table for your group to connect, celebrate, and engage without worrying about seating.
*By purchasing a ticket, you agree and certify that all ticket holders are 21 years of age or older. Proof of valid government-issued identification may be required upon entry.
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