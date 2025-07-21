Siraaj Institute

Siraaj Institute Fall Semester 2025

5001 Wilcox Rd

Dublin, OH 43016

Late Bundle - All Courses
$200
Late Ticket - Adab: Code of Character
$50

Tuesdays 7:00pm - 8:00pm, taught by Sheikh Abdurrahman Wood

Late Ticket - Aqeedah: Realms of the Unseen
$50

Tuesdays 8:10pm - 9:10pm, taught by Sheikh Abdurrahman Wood

Late Ticket - Fiqh: Heirs and Shares
$50

Thursdays 7:00pm - 8:00pm, taught by Sheikh Hasan Noor

Late Ticket - Fiqh: Ethical Exchanges
$50

Thursdays 8:10pm - 9:10pm, taught by Sheikh Hasan Noor

Late Ticket - Arabic 101
$50

Sundays 7:00pm - 8:00pm, taught by Ustadh Mohamed Noor

Late Ticket - Arabic 201
$50

Sundays 8:00pm - 9:00pm, taught by Ustadh Mohamed Noor

Attributes of His Majesty - Held at OSU
$25

Wednesdays 7:00pm - 8:00pm, taught by Ustadh Mohamed Noor. This course is held on the OSU Campus (Enarson 312) in collaboration with the MSA.

Note: This course will run from 9/3/25 - 11/19/25

