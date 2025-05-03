Sirens Ball VIP Experiences at FATHOM

🐚 The Glam Clam
A disco-drenched dream for dancing royalty
Seat up to 8 guests inside this radiant neon bivalve, nestled front and center before the stage and dance floor. Plush undersea pillows, iridescent glow, and a shimmering disco ball create a decadent pearl of a party perch.
Note: Due to its design, this area is not recommended for ADA accessibility.
Front row views • High visibility • High style *All VIP seating comes with drink delivery service from bar to table. *All registered VIP guest receive one Sirens Ball Swag bag
🐚 The Glam Clam
A disco-drenched dream for dancing royalty
Seat up to 8 guests inside this radiant neon bivalve, nestled front and center before the stage and dance floor. Plush undersea pillows, iridescent glow, and a shimmering disco ball create a decadent pearl of a party perch.
Note: Due to its design, this area is not recommended for ADA accessibility.
Front row views • High visibility • High style *All VIP seating comes with drink delivery service from bar to table. *All registered VIP guest receive one Sirens Ball Swag bag
The Captain's Lounge
$375
Starting bid
⚓ The Captain’s Lounge
A shipwrecked sanctuary for sirens who love to linger
Tucked within the belly of a sunken ship, this cozy cabin features bench seating and a table, perfect for socializing or catching your breath between sets.
Seats 6–7 guests. While it has no direct view of the stage, it offers a calm, intimate refuge with an ambient glow and excellent people-watching.
Private setting • Nautical charm • Ideal for conversation *All VIP seating comes with drink delivery service from bar to table. *All registered VIP guest receive one Sirens Ball Swag bag
⚓ The Captain’s Lounge
A shipwrecked sanctuary for sirens who love to linger
Tucked within the belly of a sunken ship, this cozy cabin features bench seating and a table, perfect for socializing or catching your breath between sets.
Seats 6–7 guests. While it has no direct view of the stage, it offers a calm, intimate refuge with an ambient glow and excellent people-watching.
Private setting • Nautical charm • Ideal for conversation *All VIP seating comes with drink delivery service from bar to table. *All registered VIP guest receive one Sirens Ball Swag bag
The Cosmic Crustacean
$600
Starting bid
🦀 The Cosmic Crustacean
Big shell energy for your whole pod
Perfect for a larger group, this glowing crustacean enclave includes bench seating, side tables, and chairs, with a direct front-row view of the stage and dance floor. Seats 10–12 guests and offers plenty of room to lounge, sip, and revel in style.
Prime location • Generous space • Stellar group experience *All VIP seating comes with drink delivery service from bar to table. *All registered VIP guest receive one Sirens Ball Swag bag
🦀 The Cosmic Crustacean
Big shell energy for your whole pod
Perfect for a larger group, this glowing crustacean enclave includes bench seating, side tables, and chairs, with a direct front-row view of the stage and dance floor. Seats 10–12 guests and offers plenty of room to lounge, sip, and revel in style.
Prime location • Generous space • Stellar group experience *All VIP seating comes with drink delivery service from bar to table. *All registered VIP guest receive one Sirens Ball Swag bag
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