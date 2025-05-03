Sirens Ball VIP Experiences at FATHOM

⚓ The Captain’s Lounge A shipwrecked sanctuary for sirens who love to linger Tucked within the belly of a sunken ship, this cozy cabin features bench seating and a table, perfect for socializing or catching your breath between sets. Seats 6–7 guests. While it has no direct view of the stage, it offers a calm, intimate refuge with an ambient glow and excellent people-watching. Private setting • Nautical charm • Ideal for conversation *All VIP seating comes with drink delivery service from bar to table. *All registered VIP guest receive one Sirens Ball Swag bag

⚓ The Captain’s Lounge A shipwrecked sanctuary for sirens who love to linger Tucked within the belly of a sunken ship, this cozy cabin features bench seating and a table, perfect for socializing or catching your breath between sets. Seats 6–7 guests. While it has no direct view of the stage, it offers a calm, intimate refuge with an ambient glow and excellent people-watching. Private setting • Nautical charm • Ideal for conversation *All VIP seating comes with drink delivery service from bar to table. *All registered VIP guest receive one Sirens Ball Swag bag

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