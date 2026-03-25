Hosted by

Sirens Studio For Youth And The Arts

About this event

Sirens Fest 2026 Workshops

235 Hutchins Ave

Sebastopol, CA 95472, USA

Jaques Al-asmar item
Jaques Al-asmar
$65

Friday - July 24, 2026

6:15 - 7:45

Sebastopol Youth Annex

390 Morris St, Sebastopol, CA 95472

***

Please pick $0 at check out when asked by Zeffy to help keep Zeffy free for Sirens Studio For Youth And The Arts, otherwise you will be charged more.

Zoe Jakes item
Zoe Jakes
$65

Friday - July 24, 2026

8pm - 9:30pm

Sebastopol Youth Annex

390 Morris St, Sebastopol, CA 95472 

***

Please pick $0 at check out when asked by Zeffy to help keep Zeffy free for Sirens Studio For Youth And The Arts, otherwise you will be charged more.

Raman Osman item
Raman Osman
$55

Friday - July 24, 2026

12:15 - 1:45

Sebastopol Youth Annex

390 Morris St, Sebastopol, CA 95472 

***

Please pick $0 at check out when asked by Zeffy to help keep Zeffy free for Sirens Studio For Youth And The Arts, otherwise you will be charged more.

Pixie Fordtears item
Pixie Fordtears
$55

Friday - July 24, 2026

12:15 - 1:45

Sebastopol Youth Annex

390 Morris St, Sebastopol, CA 95472 

***

Please pick $0 at check out when asked by Zeffy to help keep Zeffy free for Sirens Studio For Youth And The Arts, otherwise you will be charged more.

Elizabeth Strong item
Elizabeth Strong
$55

Friday - July 24, 2026

2:15 - 3:45

Sirens Studio

234 Hutchins Ave, Sebastopol

***

Please pick $0 at check out when asked by Zeffy to help keep Zeffy free for Sirens Studio For Youth And The Arts, otherwise you will be charged more.

Kaira item
Kaira
$55

Friday - July 24, 2026

2:15 - 3:45

Sebastopol Youth Annex

390 Morris St, Sebastopol, CA 95472 

***

Please pick $0 at check out when asked by Zeffy to help keep Zeffy free for Sirens Studio For Youth And The Arts, otherwise you will be charged more.

Amina Goodyear item
Amina Goodyear
$30

Friday - July 24, 2026

1pm to 2pm

Sirens Studio

5342 Hutchins Ave

Sebastopol CA

***

Please pick $0 at check out when asked by Zeffy to help keep Zeffy free for Sirens Studio For Youth And The Arts, otherwise you will be charged more.

Jill Parker item
Jill Parker
$55

Friday - July 24, 2026

4:15 - 5:45

Sebastopol Youth Annex

390 Morris St, Sebastopol, CA 95472 

***

Please pick $0 at check out when asked by Zeffy to help keep Zeffy free for Sirens Studio For Youth And The Arts, otherwise you will be charged more.

Andalee Nicole item
Andalee Nicole
$55

Friday - July 24, 2026

4:15 - 5:45

Sebastopol Youth Annex

390 Morris St, Sebastopol, CA 95472 

***

Please pick $0 at check out when asked by Zeffy to help keep Zeffy free for Sirens Studio For Youth And The Arts, otherwise you will be charged more.

Jodi Waseca item
Jodi Waseca
$55

Friday - July 24, 2026

6:15 - 7:45

Sebastopol Youth Annex

390 Morris St, Sebastopol, CA 95472 

***

Please pick $0 at check out when asked by Zeffy to help keep Zeffy free for Sirens Studio For Youth And The Arts, otherwise you will be charged more.

Susu Pampanin item
Susu Pampanin
$55

Saturday- July 25, 202612:20 - 2:00

Sirens Studio

234 Hutchins Av, Sebastopol CA

***

Please pick $0 at check out when asked by Zeffy to help keep Zeffy free for Sirens Studio For Youth And The Arts, otherwise you will be charged more.

Shannon Burla and Belladonna item
Shannon Burla and Belladonna
$110

Saturday - July 25, 2026

12:30 - 3:30

Sebastopol Youth Annex

390 Morris St, Sebastopol, CA 95472 

***

Please pick $0 at check out when asked by Zeffy to help keep Zeffy free for Sirens Studio For Youth And The Arts, otherwise you will be charged more.

Maria Sokolova item
Maria Sokolova
$55

Sunday - July 26, 2026

1:30 - 3:30

Sebastopol Youth Annex

390 Morris St, Sebastopol, CA 95472 

***

Please pick $0 at check out when asked by Zeffy to help keep Zeffy free for Sirens Studio For Youth And The Arts, otherwise you will be charged more.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!