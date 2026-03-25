Sirens Fest 2026 Workshops

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About this event
Friday - July 24, 2026
6:15 - 7:45
Sebastopol Youth Annex
390 Morris St, Sebastopol, CA 95472
***
Please pick $0 at check out when asked by Zeffy to help keep Zeffy free for Sirens Studio For Youth And The Arts, otherwise you will be charged more.
Friday - July 24, 2026
8pm - 9:30pm
Sebastopol Youth Annex
390 Morris St, Sebastopol, CA 95472
***
Please pick $0 at check out when asked by Zeffy to help keep Zeffy free for Sirens Studio For Youth And The Arts, otherwise you will be charged more.
Friday - July 24, 2026
12:15 - 1:45
Sebastopol Youth Annex
390 Morris St, Sebastopol, CA 95472
***
Please pick $0 at check out when asked by Zeffy to help keep Zeffy free for Sirens Studio For Youth And The Arts, otherwise you will be charged more.
Friday - July 24, 2026
12:15 - 1:45
Sebastopol Youth Annex
390 Morris St, Sebastopol, CA 95472
***
Please pick $0 at check out when asked by Zeffy to help keep Zeffy free for Sirens Studio For Youth And The Arts, otherwise you will be charged more.
Friday - July 24, 2026
2:15 - 3:45
Sirens Studio
234 Hutchins Ave, Sebastopol
***
Please pick $0 at check out when asked by Zeffy to help keep Zeffy free for Sirens Studio For Youth And The Arts, otherwise you will be charged more.
Friday - July 24, 2026
2:15 - 3:45
Sebastopol Youth Annex
390 Morris St, Sebastopol, CA 95472
***
Please pick $0 at check out when asked by Zeffy to help keep Zeffy free for Sirens Studio For Youth And The Arts, otherwise you will be charged more.
Friday - July 24, 2026
1pm to 2pm
Sirens Studio
5342 Hutchins Ave
Sebastopol CA
***
Please pick $0 at check out when asked by Zeffy to help keep Zeffy free for Sirens Studio For Youth And The Arts, otherwise you will be charged more.
Friday - July 24, 2026
4:15 - 5:45
Sebastopol Youth Annex
390 Morris St, Sebastopol, CA 95472
***
Please pick $0 at check out when asked by Zeffy to help keep Zeffy free for Sirens Studio For Youth And The Arts, otherwise you will be charged more.
Friday - July 24, 2026
4:15 - 5:45
Sebastopol Youth Annex
390 Morris St, Sebastopol, CA 95472
***
Please pick $0 at check out when asked by Zeffy to help keep Zeffy free for Sirens Studio For Youth And The Arts, otherwise you will be charged more.
Friday - July 24, 2026
6:15 - 7:45
Sebastopol Youth Annex
390 Morris St, Sebastopol, CA 95472
***
Please pick $0 at check out when asked by Zeffy to help keep Zeffy free for Sirens Studio For Youth And The Arts, otherwise you will be charged more.
Saturday- July 25, 202612:20 - 2:00
Sirens Studio
234 Hutchins Av, Sebastopol CA
***
Please pick $0 at check out when asked by Zeffy to help keep Zeffy free for Sirens Studio For Youth And The Arts, otherwise you will be charged more.
Saturday - July 25, 2026
12:30 - 3:30
Sebastopol Youth Annex
390 Morris St, Sebastopol, CA 95472
***
Please pick $0 at check out when asked by Zeffy to help keep Zeffy free for Sirens Studio For Youth And The Arts, otherwise you will be charged more.
Sunday - July 26, 2026
1:30 - 3:30
Sebastopol Youth Annex
390 Morris St, Sebastopol, CA 95472
***
Please pick $0 at check out when asked by Zeffy to help keep Zeffy free for Sirens Studio For Youth And The Arts, otherwise you will be charged more.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!