ΣΙ's 80th Anniversary Dinner - Louisiana Purchase (San Diego, CA)

This is the cost for the full buffet, including tax and gratuity, payable through this portal to ΣΙ. Note: the buffet runs from 8:00-10:00. TICKET SALES CLOSE on April 15th.





You have the option of not covering the administrative fee, which supports the Zeffy platform. Skip the fee by selecting "Other" when paying. Adding the fee to the tix price, helps keep the Zeffy platform alive for all non-profits.





If you choose, you can buy an open-bar ticket onsite at the restaurant the night of May 14th. This is payable directly to Louisiana Purchase.