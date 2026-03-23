Sissy's Spatula April

About this event
Week One: Dinner Upside Down Pizza Bake
Week Two: Marry Me Chicken Pasta
Week Three: Enchilada Casserole
Week Four: Buffalo Chicken Sliders and Pasta Salad
Frozen Easter Sides: Hash Brown Casserole & Broccoli Rice Casserole (Delivery April 1)
Delivery will be on April 1, 8, 15, and 22.
Week One: Dinner Upside Down Pizza Bake
Week Two: Marry Me Chicken Pasta
Week Three: Enchilada Casserole
Week Four: Buffalo Chicken Sliders and Pasta Salad
Delivery will be on April 1, 8, 15, and 22.
Meal Description: Layered pizza toppings, sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, and cheeses topped with the crust and Salad.
Feeds 4–6.
Meal Description: chicken, spinach, sun dried tomatoes in a creamy garlic parmesan sauce tossed in a pasta served with crusty bread
Feeds 4–6.
Meal Description: Layers of flour tortillas with taco-seasoned ground beef, cheese, and enchilada sauce served with a side of yellow rice. This can be made with corn tortillas if desired, text Sissy for that 901 603 8929
Feeds 4–6.
Meal Description: A fan favorite!
Feeds 4-6
Copycat Cracker Barrel cheesy hash browns
Cheesy broccoli and rice topped with a buttery topping
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