21 Ministries

Hosted by

21 Ministries

About this event

Sissy's Spatula April

9920 Humphrey Rd

Cordova, TN 38018, USA

Sign Up For Everything! (Including Easter Sides)
$145

Week One: Dinner Upside Down Pizza Bake

Week Two: Marry Me Chicken Pasta

Week Three: Enchilada Casserole

Week Four:  Buffalo Chicken Sliders and Pasta Salad


Frozen Easter Sides: Hash Brown Casserole & Broccoli Rice Casserole (Delivery April 1)


Delivery will be on April 1, 8, 15, and 22.

Sign up for all meals (no Easter sides)
$110

Week One: Dinner Upside Down Pizza Bake

Week Two: Marry Me Chicken Pasta

Week Three: Enchilada Casserole

Week Four:  Buffalo Chicken Sliders and Pasta Salad


Delivery will be on April 1, 8, 15, and 22.

Week One: Dinner Upside Down Pizza Bake
$30

Meal Description: Layered pizza toppings, sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, and cheeses topped with the crust and Salad.


Feeds 4–6.

Week Two: Marry Me Chicken Pasta
$30

Meal Description: chicken, spinach, sun dried tomatoes in a creamy garlic parmesan sauce tossed in a pasta served with crusty bread


Feeds 4–6.

Week Three: Enchilada Casserole
$30

Meal Description: Layers of flour tortillas with taco-seasoned ground beef, cheese, and enchilada sauce served with a side of yellow rice. This can be made with corn tortillas if desired, text Sissy for that 901 603 8929


Feeds 4–6.

Week Four: Buffalo Chicken Sliders and Pasta Salad
$30

Meal Description: A fan favorite!


Feeds 4-6

Easter Side: Hash Brown Casserole
$20

Copycat Cracker Barrel cheesy hash browns

Easter Side: Broccoli Rice Casserole
$20

Cheesy broccoli and rice topped with a buttery topping 

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!