21 Ministries

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21 Ministries

About this event

Sissy's Spatula February

9920 Humphrey Rd

Cordova, TN 38018, USA

Sign Up For Everything!
$80

Week One: Monterey Jack Chicken

Week Two: Million Dollar Spaghetti

Week Three: Chicken Poppy Seed Casserole


Delivery will be on Feb. 4th, 11th, and 25th

Week One: Monterey Jack Chicken
$30

Meal Description:  Boneless chicken breast topped with BBQ sauce, bacon bits and jack cheese, served over rice and bread.


This can be made **gluten-free**  text me 901 603 8929


Feeds 4–6.

Week Two: Million Dollar Spaghetti
$30

Meal Description: Elevated baked spaghetti, alfredo combined meat sauce, topped with cheese and baked, served with seasonal veggies


Feeds 4–6.

Week Three: Chicken Poppy Seed Casserole
$30

Meal Description: Layers of creamy sauce topped with poppy seeds and buttery cracker topping Served with Rice and bread


Feeds 4–6.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!