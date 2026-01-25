Sissy's Spatula February

About this event
Week One: Monterey Jack Chicken
Week Two: Million Dollar Spaghetti
Week Three: Chicken Poppy Seed Casserole
Delivery will be on Feb. 4th, 11th, and 25th
Meal Description: Boneless chicken breast topped with BBQ sauce, bacon bits and jack cheese, served over rice and bread.
This can be made **gluten-free** text me 901 603 8929
Feeds 4–6.
Meal Description: Elevated baked spaghetti, alfredo combined meat sauce, topped with cheese and baked, served with seasonal veggies
Feeds 4–6.
Meal Description: Layers of creamy sauce topped with poppy seeds and buttery cracker topping Served with Rice and bread
Feeds 4–6.
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