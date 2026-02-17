Sissy's Spatula March

About this event
Week One: Chicken Fajitas and Rice
Week Two: Tater Tot Casserole with Salad
Week Three: Ms. Claire's Chicken
Delivery will be on March 4, March 18, and March 25
Meal Description: Marinated chicken, bell pepper, and onions served with rice and tortillas
Feeds 4–6.
Meal Description: Creamy, cheesy, meaty casserole topped with tater tots.
Feeds 4–6.
Meal Description: Breaded chicken nestled in wild rice, topped with a cream sauce and cheese. This is one of our favorite family recipes!
Feeds 4–6.
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