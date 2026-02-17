21 Ministries

Hosted by

21 Ministries

About this event

Sissy's Spatula March

9920 Humphrey Rd

Cordova, TN 38018, USA

Sign Up For Everything!
$80

Week One: Chicken Fajitas and Rice

Week Two: Tater Tot Casserole with Salad

Week Three: Ms. Claire's Chicken


Delivery will be on March 4, March 18, and March 25

Week One: Chicken Fajitas and Rice
$30

Meal Description: Marinated chicken, bell pepper, and onions served with rice and tortillas


Feeds 4–6.

Week Two: Tater Tot Casserole with Salad
$30

Meal Description: Creamy, cheesy, meaty casserole topped with tater tots.


Feeds 4–6.

Week Three: Ms. Claire's Chicken
$30

Meal Description: Breaded chicken nestled in wild rice, topped with a cream sauce and cheese. This is one of our favorite family recipes!


Feeds 4–6.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!