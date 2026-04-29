Sister Circle Membership

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
Access to monthly Sister Circle gathering and a supportive faith-based community.
Renews monthly
Access to monthly Sister Circle gatherings and a supportive faith-based community, while supporting your personal growth and the mission.
Renews monthly
Access to monthly Sister Circle gatherings and a supportive faith-based community, while making a greater impact by helping support and empower other women.
No expiration
Access to monthly Sister Circle gatherings and a supportive faith-based community through a one-time annual commitment, while making a greater impact by supporting and empowering other women.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!