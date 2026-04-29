Teacup Girls Inc

Offered by

Teacup Girls Inc

About the memberships

Sister Circle Membership

Sister Circle - Basic
$10

Renews monthly

Access to monthly Sister Circle gathering and a supportive faith-based community.

Sister Circle - Growth
$20

Renews monthly

Access to monthly Sister Circle gatherings and a supportive faith-based community, while supporting your personal growth and the mission.

Sister Circle - Empowerment
$50

Renews monthly

Access to monthly Sister Circle gatherings and a supportive faith-based community, while making a greater impact by helping support and empower other women.

Sister Circle – Annual Commitment
$200

No expiration

Access to monthly Sister Circle gatherings and a supportive faith-based community through a one-time annual commitment, while making a greater impact by supporting and empowering other women.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!