Sister Circle: Reclaim Through Creativity

This ticket reserves your seat for Ambers Foundation’s creative healing gathering at Black Garnet Books. Participants will engage in guided reflection and simple creative expression (collage, coloring, or paint pens) in response to healing-centered prompts. No artistic experience is required. All materials and light refreshments will be provided. Sharing is optional. Seating is limited to maintain an intimate and supportive environment. Resource information will be available. *By registering, you acknowledge this gathering is supportive in nature and not a substitute for professional counseling or crisis services.*