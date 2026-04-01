Friends Of Jean Webster Inc

Hosted by

Friends Of Jean Webster Inc

About this event

Sister Jean's Inaugural Stock the Kitchen Fundraiser

1900 Pacific Ave

Atlantic City, NJ 08401, USA

General Admission
$150
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
General Admission - PAY BY CHECK $150
Free

Mail Check to: FOJW, PO Box 5146
Atlantic City NJ, 08404-5146

Utensil Sponsor
$300

Includes logo on screens and social media post.

Apron Sponsor
$500

Reserved seating. Sponsor recognition including: event communication and marketing. Includes 1 ticket.

Garden Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Reserved seating. Sponsor recognition including: event communication and marketing. Premier listing on the event website and a link to the organization website for one year. Listing in the event booklet.

Pantry Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Reserved seating. Sponsor recognition including: signage at event, event communication and marketing. Premier listing on the event website and a link to the organization website for one year. Half page ad in digital and printed event booklet.

Kitchen Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Reserved seating. Sponsor recognition including: signage at event, event communication and marketing. Premier listing on the event website and a link to the organization website for one year. Full page ad in digital and printed event booklet.

Sponsor a Staff
$150

Your sponsorship supports a Sister Jean's staff member to attend.

Add a donation for Friends Of Jean Webster Inc

$

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