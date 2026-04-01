Sister Jean's Inaugural Stock the Kitchen Fundraiser

About this event
Mail Check to: FOJW, PO Box 5146
Atlantic City NJ, 08404-5146
Includes logo on screens and social media post.
Reserved seating. Sponsor recognition including: event communication and marketing. Includes 1 ticket.
Reserved seating. Sponsor recognition including: event communication and marketing. Premier listing on the event website and a link to the organization website for one year. Listing in the event booklet.
Reserved seating. Sponsor recognition including: signage at event, event communication and marketing. Premier listing on the event website and a link to the organization website for one year. Half page ad in digital and printed event booklet.
Reserved seating. Sponsor recognition including: signage at event, event communication and marketing. Premier listing on the event website and a link to the organization website for one year. Full page ad in digital and printed event booklet.
Your sponsorship supports a Sister Jean's staff member to attend.
$
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