Sister Scouts Fall Camp Badge Shop

Mirror Mirror Badge
$2

Earn this badge by participating in the Mirror Mirror self reflection activity on Friday Night

Fashion Show Badge
$1

Earn this badge by participating in the Empowerment Fashion Show on Friday night

Karaoke Badge
$1

Earn this badge by singing your heart out at Friday night Karaoke

Scavenger Hunt Badge
$1

Earn this badge by participating in the photo scavenger hunt on Saturday

Friendship Bracelet Badge
$1

Earn this badge by creating a friendship bracelet

Fire Starter Badge
$1

Earn this badge by starting a fire in the firepit

Let that Sh*t Go Badge
$10

Earn this badge by participating in the “Let that shit go” activity on Saturday.


Why is this badge more expensive than the others? This is a specialty badge that had to be sourced from a creator instead of our normal badge hookup.

Hiking Badge
$1

Earn this badge by taking a nature hike anytime during camp

Secret Sister Badge
$1

Earn this badge by participating in the Secret Sister activity during camp

Smores Badge
$1

Earn this badge by making and enjoying smores while at camp

Archery Badge
$1

Earn this badge by taking aim on Sunday morning during archery training

