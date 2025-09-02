Sister Scouts Fall Camp Badge Shop

Earn this badge by participating in the Mirror Mirror self reflection activity on Friday Night
Earn this badge by participating in the Empowerment Fashion Show on Friday night
Earn this badge by singing your heart out at Friday night Karaoke
Earn this badge by participating in the photo scavenger hunt on Saturday
Earn this badge by creating a friendship bracelet
Earn this badge by starting a fire in the firepit
Earn this badge by participating in the “Let that shit go” activity on Saturday.
Why is this badge more expensive than the others? This is a specialty badge that had to be sourced from a creator instead of our normal badge hookup.
Earn this badge by taking a nature hike anytime during camp
Earn this badge by participating in the Secret Sister activity during camp
Earn this badge by making and enjoying smores while at camp
Earn this badge by taking aim on Sunday morning during archery training
