Sisters Singing Jazz Sponsorship

701 Whaley St

Columbia, SC 29201, USA

Headliner – Cultural Supporter
$5,000

Reserved table for 8 for each of the 3 shows 

Logo/name inclusion in print and social media promotion materials for the series (3 shows)

Logo/name recognition at shows
Membership perks to 701 Center for Contemporary Art & the ColaJazz Foundation

Platinum Level – Talent Supporter
$2,000

Reserved table for 4 for the series (3 shows)

Logo/name inclusion in print and social media promotion materials for the series (3 shows)

Logo/name recognition at shows
Membership perks to 701 Center for Contemporary Art & the ColaJazz Foundation

Gold Level
$1,000

Reserved table for 4 for 1 show 

Logo/name inclusion in print and social media promotion materials for one show 

Logo/name recognition at shows
Membership perks to 701 Center for Contemporary Art & the ColaJazz Foundation

Silver Level
$500

Reserved table for 4 for 1 show 

Logo/name recognition at show

