Sisterhood Luncheon

About this event
Enjoy the fun, food, and fellowship with your sisters!
Bring a friend and save—two tickets for $50 to our Women's Luncheon. Enjoy a delicious meal, inspiring speakers, and a warm, welcoming atmosphere designed to connect, empower, and celebrate women. Limited availability — reserve your pair today.
Contribute to our cause with a donation ticket for the Women's Luncheon. Your gift helps fund programming, scholarships, and community support initiatives. Includes acknowledgment in event materials; no admission required. Thank you for empowering women — donate today.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!