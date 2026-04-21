Life Community Church of Houston

Hosted by

Life Community Church of Houston

About this event

Sisterhood Luncheon

9160 Will Clayton Pkwy

Humble, TX 77338, USA

General Admission
$30

Enjoy the fun, food, and fellowship with your sisters!

Sisterhood Special
$50
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Bring a friend and save—two tickets for $50 to our Women's Luncheon. Enjoy a delicious meal, inspiring speakers, and a warm, welcoming atmosphere designed to connect, empower, and celebrate women. Limited availability — reserve your pair today.

Donation — Sisterhood Support
Pay what you can

Contribute to our cause with a donation ticket for the Women's Luncheon. Your gift helps fund programming, scholarships, and community support initiatives. Includes acknowledgment in event materials; no admission required. Thank you for empowering women — donate today.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!